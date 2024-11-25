AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
G7 ministers discuss ceasefire efforts in Mideast

AFP Published November 25, 2024

FIUGGI: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Monday he was “optimistic” for a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, as Middle East tensions dominated a G7 meeting near Rome.

The Group of Seven foreign ministers also discussed the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Hamas military chief.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the talks in the towns of Fiuggi and Anagni with ministers from Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Japan and host Italy.

“I am optimistic about Lebanon,” Tajani told a press conference as international efforts for a ceasefire intensify – even if it was “more complicated than Gaza”.

“We are strongly committed to strongly pushing Israel and Hamas to end this war in Palestine,” he said.

Tajani hinted however at difficulties in reaching “an unambiguous position on the International Criminal Court decision”.

The ICC issued warrants against Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant as well as Hamas’ Mohammed Deif on Thursday.

G7 leaders still hope in diplomatic solution for Middle East, Italy says

They have been accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza, triggered by the Palestinian group’s October 7, 2023 attack.

Israel and its allies denounced the decision, but it was welcomed by Turkey and rights groups.

Several countries have said they would comply with ICC warrants and arrest Netanyahu should he enter their territory. Others are still considering their response.

The G7 ministers were “working to find an agreement” on the wording regarding the ICC decision in their final statement, Tajani said.

While “we may not agree with how (Netanyahu’s) government” has acted in Gaza, “I believe that we must negotiate with Netanyahu to achieve peace in Lebanon and peace in Palestine”, he said.

A second session Monday was to include ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as the secretary general of the Arab League.

Sanctions

The G7 talks come amid political uncertainty following Donald Trump’s US election win.

On Tuesday, discussions will turn to Ukraine in the presence of the war-torn country’s foreign minister, Andriy Sybiga.

Officials will discuss ways to continue supporting Kyiv, prospects for peace and initiatives for future reconstruction, according to Italian officials.

The same day in Brussels, ambassadors from NATO countries and Ukraine will hold talks over Russia’s firing of an experimental hypersonic intermediate-range missile.

“Unity is our strength at the moment, I’m referring above all to relations with the Russian Federation,” Tajani said as he started the meeting Monday.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced his country’s “biggest sanctions package” yet against Russia’s “shadow fleet”, used to circumvent export and oil embargoes to fund its war against Ukraine.

Tensions in the Asia-Pacific are also on the G7 agenda, and Italy invited foreign ministers from South Korea, India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The G7 ministers are also expected to discuss the crises in Haiti and Sudan, as well as political tensions in Venezuela.

