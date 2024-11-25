Dubai Sail Grand Prix Championship comes to a close, New Zealand wins season-opener

Dubai Sail Grand Prix Championship held its season-opening race this past weekend, where New Zealand came out ahead of Britain and the United States.

Held over the pristine waters of Port Mina Rashid, New Zealand team, The Black Foils claimed their third consecutive win in the UAE on Sunday.

They were followed by Spain, Australia and Canada.

“Awesome play from the group – I mean as a new team to get to the final this week – it’s one of the hardest things in this light air. And we really pulled it out this season and got a great start and hit it right at mark one,” New Zealand driver Peter Burling was quoted as saying in a press release issued by Sail GP at the conclusion of the event.

Thinking of travelling to Dubai? here are some recommendations this season

Sail GP is a global sports championship where elite athletes compete on F50 catamarans that sail at record speeds, creating the illusion of flying on water.

It was founded by Russell Coutts and Larry Ellison in 2018, and features rival teams from the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, Brazil, Italy, Canada, France, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Spain at iconic venues around the world.

The total prize money equals $12.8 million.

The 11-strong Rolex SailGP Championship fleet enjoyed breezy conditions – providing a show-stopping spectacle for fans watching along the shoreline.

Finishing in third was US SailGP team driver Taylor Canfield, who was also celebrating.

“Any event going on the podium is incredible, so it’s awesome to see how all the hard work we have put in is paying off. It’s early stages, and we have a lot to build on – but the team are working hard and made a huge jump here overnight,” he was quoted as saying in the press statement.

Enjoying the sunset along the shoreline, fans at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, also enjoyed live après-sail entertainment from singer-songwriter Craig David.

Nikki Beach partnered with Sail GP this year to offer special discounts and programming with a front row seat to the race for customers.

The very first powerboat race was held in Dubai in 1987 and since then the Emirates has gone on to sponsor numerous high-profile sports teams and events, from football and tennis to golf, rugby, cricket and horse racing.

Dubai’s tourism sector thrives with hospitality industry matching demand

The next iteration of the race will be held in January in Auckland – the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix from January 18-19, 2025.