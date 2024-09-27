AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,530 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,672 Decreased By -164.1 (-0.64%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Dubai’s tourism sector thrives with hospitality industry matching demand

Faiza Virani Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 06:29pm
The Aura Skypool at The Palm Tower Dubai.
The Aura Skypool at The Palm Tower Dubai.

Dubai’s tourism sector continued to thrive as it welcomed a record 9.3 million overnight guests in the first half of 2024, a 9% increase from the same period of the previous year with the luxury hospitality industry also showing sharp growth and set to strengthen further, according to Cavendish Maxwell.

The property consultancy assessed Dubai’s market performance in the first half in a report titled ‘Dubai’s Hospitality Sector’ published on Thursday.

DXB welcomed a record 44.9 million in the first half of 2024 – an 8% rise form the same period last year, and is expecting passenger forecast to reach 91 million by the end of the year. Dubai’s airport also topped the list of most-connected airports in the Middle East and Africa, according to a recent report.

DXB had seen nearly 87 million passengers in 2023.

Meanwhile, the report said the tourism sector contributed to the UAE’s economy, registering an 11.7% increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023, amounting to AED220 billion.

“Government officials stressed that the sector is anticipated to contribute 12% to the UAE’s GDP, equating to AED236 billion in 2024,” the report added.

Wealth migration: Dubai, Abu Dhabi among cities leading way for centi-millionaire growth

Western Europeans were the biggest tourist group in Dubai, accounting for 20% (1.9 million). South Asians, Eastern Europeans, and the GCC region followed closely behind at 17%, 15%, and 14%, respectively.

The hospitality industry has also been keeping up with tourism levels in Dubai, adjusting supply to meet demand.

Dubai experienced a 4.8% uptick in the number of hotels, rising from 602 to 631. A marked increase was noted in the number of luxury establishments with 5-star hotels noting a 111.4% increase.

The average daily rate for hotels is also expected to continue rising.

Dubai’s DXB airport tops Middle East ranking of most connected airports in the world: report

Luxury openings in 2024 have included The Lana Dubai Dorchester Collection, SIRO One Za’abeel, One & Only One Za’abeel, FIVE Luxe JBR as well as Address Palace Dubai Creek Harbour.

These new completions added approximately 1,090 new rooms to the existing supply.

Projects within the luxury segment anticipated for completion by 2024 include Ciel Dubai Marina with 1,209 keys, Viceroy Dubai Business Bay with 433 keys, Port De La Mer Hotel with 400 keys, Heart of Europe Marbella Hotel with 196 keys, and Heart of Europe Berlin Hotel with 200 keys.

Additionally, luxury supply is projected to experience significant growth in 2025, with 8 new openings adding approximately 1,140 rooms.

The report assessed that the growth trajectory will continue due to Dubai’s “robust economy, increased infrastructure investment, and focus on experience-based tourism.”

As Dubai continues to grow as a major tourist destination, it will have to prioritise innovation, unique experiences, and sustainability.

MENA tourism sector Dubai DXB

Comments

200 characters

Dubai’s tourism sector thrives with hospitality industry matching demand

Finance Ministry projects Pakistan’s headline inflation at 8-9% in September, October

PM Shehbaz engages World Bank, IMF leaders on Pakistan’s economic reforms

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Nishat Mills looks to sell hospitality business, will establish subsidiary in Türkiye

Reserved seats: ECP challenges SC’s detailed verdict

PSX sees selling pressure again, KSE-100 down nearly 0.5%

UAE’s Gargash Group commences ownership transfer for stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Oil steady but on track for weekly drop on firmer supply outlook

Sri Lanka reverts to former visa system to woo tourists

Afghan embassy in UK shutters after Taliban cuts ties

Read more stories