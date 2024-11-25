AGL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 128.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.24%)
BOP 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.45%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.66%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.03%)
FCCL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FFBL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
FFL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUBC 110.75 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.69%)
KOSM 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.04%)
NBP 63.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.43%)
OGDC 193.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 153.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.22%)
PRL 25.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 81.25 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.31%)
TELE 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.54%)
TOMCL 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
TRG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.51%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 10,514 Increased By 69.1 (0.66%)
BR30 31,171 Decreased By -18.1 (-0.06%)
KSE100 98,308 Increased By 509.6 (0.52%)
KSE30 30,676 Increased By 195.2 (0.64%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bus crash in Brazil leaves 17 dead

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2024 12:55pm

RIO DE JANEIRO: Seventeen people died Sunday when a bus on a remote mountain road in Brazil’s northeastern Alagoas state dived into a ravine, regional authorities said.

Police were working to identify those killed and to free bodies from the wreckage of the bus, which fell into a ravine more than 20 meters (65 feet) deep, the state government said in a statement.

It said “several” people were injured.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on the social media platform X that his government “will give all necessary support to state authorities in the assistance, care and support of the victims.”

He expressed condolences to the families of those involved in the accident.

Alagoas state governor Paulo Dantas declared on X three days of mourning over the “tragedy.”

The bus was reported to have been carrying some 40 people up a mountain road to a historical site near the town of Uniao dos Palmares when the driver lost control, apparently after a mechanical failure.

The bus went off the road in an area difficult to access, near a site in the Serra da Barriga mountain range that has historical importance to Brazilians.

25 killed in bus, truck crash in Brazil

In the 17th century there was a settlement there that was part of the Quilombo dos Palmares, a remote community set up by escaped slaves which ended up being crushed by Brazil’s Portuguese colonial masters.

November is the month Brazil celebrates “Black Awareness,” with a public holiday on November 20 – the anniversary of the death of Zumbi, the most prominent leader of the Quilombo dos Palmares.

Brazil’s racial equality minister, Anielle Franco, said on X she was “hit hard” by news of the accident, adding “this tragedy saddens us even more deeply” given the Black Awareness events held in the region.

Brazil Bus crash

Comments

200 characters

Bus crash in Brazil leaves 17 dead

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, says Aurangzeb

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Oil prices ease but remain near 2-week highs on Russia, Iran tensions

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Read more stories