AGL 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.23%)
AIRLINK 128.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
BOP 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.52%)
DFML 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.9%)
FCCL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FFBL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
FFL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.27%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.07%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.46%)
MLCF 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.27%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
OGDC 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.25%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PTC 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
SEARL 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.12%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
TOMCL 33.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
TREET 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.41%)
TRG 56.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.39%)
UNITY 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 10,525 Increased By 80.3 (0.77%)
BR30 31,179 Decreased By -10 (-0.03%)
KSE100 98,354 Increased By 555.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 30,687 Increased By 206.4 (0.68%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat falls on supply pressure, soybeans recover from one-month low

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 11:15am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat eased on Monday as ample supplies pressured prices, with the market giving up earlier gains that were triggered by worries over shipments from the Black Sea region.

Soybeans rose after dropping to their lowest in more than one month, while corn slid.

“The wheat market has been supported by escalations in the Black Sea region but it has come down now as there is no major issue with supplies,” said one grains trader in Singapore.

“Prices will move higher if we actually see exports getting impacted.” The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.1% to $5.64-1/4 a bushel, as of 0431 GMT, and corn fell 0.2% to $4.34-1/2 a bushel.

Soybeans gained 0.4% at $9.87-1/2 a bushel after dropping to its lowest since Oct. 21 on Friday.

Russia last week launched a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro in response to the US and the UK allowing Kyiv to strike Russian territory with advanced Western weapons, and warned that more could follow.

The strike prompted short covering, as it raised worries over grain supplies from the Black Sea region.

The International Grains Council last week trimmed its forecast for 2024/25 global wheat production by 2 million metric tons to 796 million tons, driven partly by a diminished outlook for the European Union.

Soybeans touched a more than one-month low on Friday, pressured by favourable South American weather and China-Brazil trade deals, which could further reduce US agricultural exports to the Asian country.

China granted Brazil permission to export sorghum, fresh grapes, sesame and fish products to Chinese buyers, the Latin American country’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

In Argentina, 2024/25 soybean planting progressed by 16 percentage points in the past week, reaching 35.8% of the 18.6 million hectares projected for the season, according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange.

Chicago wheat set for 6% weekly rise on Black Sea supply worries

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 19, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

Wheat Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Wheat falls on supply pressure, soybeans recover from one-month low

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, claims Aurangzeb

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Oil prices ease but remain near 2-week highs on Russia, Iran tensions

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Read more stories