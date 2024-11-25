AGL 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
AIRLINK 129.60 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.42%)
BOP 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.52%)
DFML 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
DGKC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
FCCL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
FFBL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.23%)
FFL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
HUBC 109.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.13%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.64%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 64.81 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.05%)
OGDC 193.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
PPL 153.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.42%)
PRL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
PTC 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
SEARL 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.21%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TOMCL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,604 Increased By 158.7 (1.52%)
BR30 31,216 Increased By 26.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 99,079 Increased By 1280.4 (1.31%)
KSE30 30,998 Increased By 517 (1.7%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 23 and November 24, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 25 Nov, 2024 08:37am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Internet services face disruption again in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Three more polio cases take Pakistan’s 2024 tally to 55

Read here for details.

  • People rejected PTI’s protest call, says Ahsan

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill three militants in two operations in KP

Read here for details.

  • Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Read here for details.

  • PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Read here for details.

