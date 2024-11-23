AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Security forces kill three militants in two operations in KP

BR Web Desk Published 23 Nov, 2024 10:20pm

Security forces on Saturday killed three militants in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in the general area of Bara of Khyber District.

Seven terrorists killed in Balochistan, KP IBOs

During the conduct of the operation, troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, resultantly two Khwarij, Haqyar Afridi and Gulla Jan, were killed.

In another incident, a movement of a group of Khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in South Waziristan District.

Troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, one Kharji was killed while three Khwarij got injured.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on its side of the border.

The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its border and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

