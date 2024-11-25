PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed the speakers of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly to play their role in addressing the grievances of Pakistan Peoples Party.

According to sources, the prime minister chaired a meeting in Model Town on Sunday to discuss the political situation of the country.

National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Punjab Assembly speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also attended the meeting.

PM Shehbaz forms 11-member committee to alleviate PPP’s concerns

The sources said that Shehbaz Sharif directed both the speakers to play their role to address the reservations of PPP.

Earlier, the prime minister had constituted a committee to address the grievances of PPP.

The committee members include Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar and Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema.

Other members of the committee are Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam, Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, and Bashir Ahmed Memon.

The prime minister has assigned the committee the responsibility of having detailed consultation with the PPP to ensure political collaboration and resolve the issues.

The committee will hold negotiations with the members nominated by the PPP to finalize future strategy.