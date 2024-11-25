Cellphone service in twin cities restored; internet remains suspended: Islamabad in lockdown before protest march

ISLAMABAD: The launch of the much-hyped ‘long march’ by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sent the top federal government functionaries into a frenzy on Sunday - as the ruling side reiterated to foil the protest movement at every cost.

The development followed the reports that thousands of charged supporters of the PTI were heading to the D-Chowk from across the country to press for their demands: release of PTI’s political prisoners from jails, abolishment of 26th Constitutional Amendment, and return of the “stolen mandate” to the PTI.

The long march’s launch apparently caused the ruling side to land in a panic mode.

“We will protect Islamabad come what may,” said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on his visit to D-Chowk in Islamabad, the venue announced by the PTI to be the destination of its long march.

Naqvi admitted that mobile internet services were suspended but insisted that the government did not block the telecom services to facilitate the public.

To a question, he said the blockade of roads was “not as bad as compared to the last time,” in an obvious reference to the blockades set up by the government to foil PTI’s last protest last month. “We can let them (protestors) come here and have this city paralysed, or we can do something else to protect Islamabad,” he said.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Atta Tarar, and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry were among the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwarts who spoke in condemnation of the PTI’s protest, and vowed to foil it. “For God’s sake, spare Pakistan from your petty politics,” Dar was quoted as telling the PTI.

“The state will not permit any illegal mob to attack Islamabad, and will take a tough stance on individuals who disrupt law and order,” said Asif.

“The protestors have a nefarious design to disrupt this progress for their own personal agendas,” said Iqbal.

“The PTI attacked sensitive installations on 9 May – maintaining law and order is responsibility of the government,” Tarar said.

“The government will not allow anyone to spread anarchy in the federal capital,” Chaudhry said.

Till the filing of this report on Sunday night, the reports surfacing from the ruling camp suggested that meetings were under way in Lahore under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to deal with the challenges posed by the PTI’s long march. The outcome of these meetings was not officially shared but unconfirmed reports indicated that the government was trying to reach out to senior PTI leadership to urge to consider the option of dialogue.—Sardar Sikander Shaheen

Reuters adds: Capital was put under a security lockdown on Sunday ahead of protests by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan calling for his release.

Highways leading to Islamabad through which supporters of Khan, led by members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, are expected to approach the city and gather near the parliament, have been blocked.

Most major roads of the city have also been blocked by the government with shipping containers and large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in riot gear, while mobile phone services have been suspended.

Gatherings of any sort have been banned under legal provisions, the Islamabad police said in a statement.

Global internet watchdog NetBlocks said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that live metrics showed WhatsApp messaging services had been restricted ahead of the protests.

A key Khan aid, Ali Amin Gandapur, who is the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and is expected to lead the largest convoy into Islamabad, called on people to gather near the entrance of the city’s red zone, known as “D Chowk”.

Islamabad’s red zone houses the country’s parliament building, important government installations, as well as embassies and foreign institutions’ offices.

“Khan has called on us to remain there till all our demands are met,” he said in a video message on Saturday.

The PTI’s demands include the release of all its leaders, including Khan, as well as the resignation of the current government due to what it says was a rigged election this year.

Khan has been in jail since August last year and, since being voted out of power by parliament in 2022, faces a number of charges ranging from corruption to instigation of violence. He and his party deny all the charges.

“These constant protests are destroying the economy and creating instability ... we want the political leadership to sit together and resolve these matters,” Muhammad Asif, 35, a resident of Islamabad said in front of a closed market.

The last protest in Islamabad by PTI in early October turned violent with one policeman killed, dozens of security personnel injured and protesters arrested. Both sides accused the other of instigating the clashes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024