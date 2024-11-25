Belarusian President due today

ISLAMABAD: Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko is arriving in Islamabad today (Monday) on a three-day visit, an official statement said on Sunday.

The visit is taking place on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with PM Sharif, and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement. Several agreements will be signed during the visit.

Earlier, a 68-member Belarusian delegation comprising of senior government officials and businesspersons landed in Islamabad on Sunday.

Last month, Belarusian Prime Minister Belarus Roman Golovchenko attended a two-day meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad.

Including Pakistan, the host, the 23rd CHG meeting was attended by 12 countries; China, India, Iran, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia and Turkmenistan.

