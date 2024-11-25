AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
Belarusian President due today

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published November 25, 2024 Updated November 25, 2024 08:39am

ISLAMABAD: Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko is arriving in Islamabad today (Monday) on a three-day visit, an official statement said on Sunday.

The visit is taking place on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with PM Sharif, and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement. Several agreements will be signed during the visit.

Belarusian President set to visit Pakistan very soon

Earlier, a 68-member Belarusian delegation comprising of senior government officials and businesspersons landed in Islamabad on Sunday.

Last month, Belarusian Prime Minister Belarus Roman Golovchenko attended a two-day meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad.

Including Pakistan, the host, the 23rd CHG meeting was attended by 12 countries; China, India, Iran, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia and Turkmenistan.

