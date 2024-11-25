JI decries ‘elite capture’ in country

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Amir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that a few influential have taken Pakistan into their clutches; as a result poor people are deprived of their due rights.

Addressing thousands of students, appearing in an aptitude test for BanoQabil programme at Nishtar Park, here on Sunday, he said that the corrupt system in the country enabled a minority hyper elite class to rule the country. He urged the youth to support the JI in its struggle against the corrupt system.

He said that 90 percent of the members of legislative assemblies are filthy rich, whereas 98 percent of people are unable to find a way to prosperity.

He further said that even education has been pushed away from the reach of lower and middle classes. Nations don’t progress if the education is made a business and unfortunately this is the case in Pakistan, he said.

He said that the education budget for Sindh province is more than 481 billion. However, he said, not a single PPP leader or government officer, is willing to send his or her children to any government school. He said that the feudal lords sitting in the assemblies would not be allowed to decide the fate of masses.

Talking about the contribution of the JI in the education sector, he said that the BanoQabil program has been expanded across the country. He added that in the next two years, free Information Technology courses will be offered to one million young people. He said that the JI will be offering degree courses, as well, in the days to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024