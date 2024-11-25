AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.45%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.54%)
FCCL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.49%)
FFBL 74.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.48%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
HUBC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.85%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.55%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
NBP 65.10 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.5%)
OGDC 192.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PPL 152.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.78%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
PTC 17.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.08%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TOMCL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
TRG 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.38%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,531 Increased By 86.2 (0.83%)
BR30 31,106 Decreased By -83 (-0.27%)
KSE100 98,787 Increased By 989.1 (1.01%)
KSE30 30,838 Increased By 357.5 (1.17%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-25

JI decries ‘elite capture’ in country

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Amir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that a few influential have taken Pakistan into their clutches; as a result poor people are deprived of their due rights.

Addressing thousands of students, appearing in an aptitude test for BanoQabil programme at Nishtar Park, here on Sunday, he said that the corrupt system in the country enabled a minority hyper elite class to rule the country. He urged the youth to support the JI in its struggle against the corrupt system.

He said that 90 percent of the members of legislative assemblies are filthy rich, whereas 98 percent of people are unable to find a way to prosperity.

He further said that even education has been pushed away from the reach of lower and middle classes. Nations don’t progress if the education is made a business and unfortunately this is the case in Pakistan, he said.

He said that the education budget for Sindh province is more than 481 billion. However, he said, not a single PPP leader or government officer, is willing to send his or her children to any government school. He said that the feudal lords sitting in the assemblies would not be allowed to decide the fate of masses.

Talking about the contribution of the JI in the education sector, he said that the BanoQabil program has been expanded across the country. He added that in the next two years, free Information Technology courses will be offered to one million young people. He said that the JI will be offering degree courses, as well, in the days to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

JI JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

JI decries ‘elite capture’ in country

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories