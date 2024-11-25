Youth development: AJK TEVTA chairman emphasizes importance of tech education

MIRPUR (AJK): Chairman of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Technical Vocational Education Training Authority (TEVTA), Chaudhry Muhammad Farid highlighted the necessity of equipping the youth with technical education to enhance the country’s economy and prepare them for global development.

While addressing an awareness session at the Government College of Technology Mirpur on Sunday, he stated, “Education of latest skills can be promoted through the delivery of quality education in various disciplines.”

The event also featured remarks from local dignitaries, including Chairman District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga and District Education Officer Muhammad Ishaq Mughal, who underscored the significance of vocational training. Students received certificates for their completion of various courses during the ceremony.