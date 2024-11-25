AGL 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
AIRLINK 129.80 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
BOP 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.52%)
DFML 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
DGKC 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.64%)
FCCL 32.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
FFBL 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.5%)
FFL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
HUBC 109.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.2%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
NBP 64.99 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.33%)
OGDC 193.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.43%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
PPL 153.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.45%)
PRL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PTC 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SEARL 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.08%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TOMCL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.39%)
TPLP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,604 Increased By 158.7 (1.52%)
BR30 31,216 Increased By 26.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 99,060 Increased By 1262.2 (1.29%)
KSE30 31,004 Increased By 523.8 (1.72%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-25

Youth development: AJK TEVTA chairman emphasizes importance of tech education

APP Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:57am

MIRPUR (AJK): Chairman of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Technical Vocational Education Training Authority (TEVTA), Chaudhry Muhammad Farid highlighted the necessity of equipping the youth with technical education to enhance the country’s economy and prepare them for global development.

While addressing an awareness session at the Government College of Technology Mirpur on Sunday, he stated, “Education of latest skills can be promoted through the delivery of quality education in various disciplines.”

The event also featured remarks from local dignitaries, including Chairman District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga and District Education Officer Muhammad Ishaq Mughal, who underscored the significance of vocational training. Students received certificates for their completion of various courses during the ceremony.

TEVTA Technical Education Youth development AJK TEVTA chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Farid

Comments

200 characters

Youth development: AJK TEVTA chairman emphasizes importance of tech education

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories