AGL 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
BOP 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.52%)
DFML 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
DGKC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.79%)
FCCL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
FFBL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.23%)
FFL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
HUBC 109.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.64%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
NBP 64.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.19%)
OGDC 193.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.82%)
PAEL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
PPL 153.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.42%)
PRL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PTC 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TOMCL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TREET 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.55%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,604 Increased By 158.7 (1.52%)
BR30 31,216 Increased By 26.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 99,079 Increased By 1280.4 (1.31%)
KSE30 30,998 Increased By 517 (1.7%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-25

Minister says PTI attempting to destabilise country

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2024 07:17am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, has said that permitting protests by groups involved in the May 9 unrest could be dangerous.

While speaking at a press conference at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party secretariat in Lahore, Iqbal stated that allowing such protests would be risky given the group’s role in creating instability in the country.

He emphasised that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was attempting to destabilise the country and hinder economic recovery by inciting chaos.

The federal minister pointed out that while the government had been lenient towards PTI’s protests in the past, it resulted in incidents like those witnessed on May 9.

Iqbal added that after the events of May 9, it would be imprudent to expect anything positive from the PTI leadership. He expressed hope that the protest planned for today would fail, and the situation would stabilise.

He also clarified that the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan had not been carried out by the government and that his release demands were not within the government’s jurisdiction, as his cases were pending in the courts.

The minister further questioned PTI’s calls for negotiations with the military establishment, recalling that Imran Khan had come to power in 2014 with establishment support and later worked alongside them during the 2018 elections, including the controversial RTS system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ahsan iqbal PTI PMLN PTI protest Planning Minister

Comments

200 characters

Minister says PTI attempting to destabilise country

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories