Business & Finance

Bank of Punjab profit increases 6% to Rs1.79 billion in 1QCY25

BR Web Desk Published 22 Apr, 2025 03:48pm

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) posted an increase of 6% in its profit-after-tax (PAT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 against the profit it made during the same period the previous year, according to its consolidated financial results posted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

BOP recorded a PAT of Rs1.79 billion in Jan-Mar 2025, against Rs1.69 billion in Jan-Mar 2024.

The bank’s earning per share (EPS) clocked in at Re0.53 per share during the quarter as compared to the EPS of Re0.50.

BoP achieves its highest profitability and announces record cash dividend

During the period, BOP earned a net interest income of Rs15.05 billion, 75% higher than Rs8.58 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Its foreign exchange income grew from Rs207.50 million to Rs.577.06 million in the quarter.

BOP’s total income increased 60% to Rs19.56 billion in Jan-March 2025 from previously Rs12.25 billion in the same period last year.

