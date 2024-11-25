Maritime Port Shipping Logistics & SCM moot held

KARACHI: Maritime Port Shipping Logistics & Supply Chain Management Conference organised by the Professionals Network held in Karachi.

The chief guest of the inaugural session was Jemal Beker Abdula, the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan.

The ambassador spoke widely about growing friendship between Pakistan and Ethiopia and the importance of trade between both the countries.

Former president Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Majyd Aziz emphasised on development of Maritime, Shipping and Logistics Industry in Pakistan which is facing challenging situation due to current economic conditions.

Cmdr Ovais Haider (Retd) presented his papers on ship building, ship-breaking – a potential industry of Pakistan economy and maritime growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024