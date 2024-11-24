AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-24

SNGPL’s unaudited accounts for 3Q2023: Rs135.67bn GIDC recovery raises serious questions

Wasim Iqbal Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas pipelines Limited’s declaration of Rs135,673,877 as recoverable Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) in its unaudited accounts for third quarter ending September 30, 2023, raises some serious questions.

The 2018 amendment granted a 50 per cent waiver on GIDC arrears to the CNG sector, slashing their dues by half.

This was a significant adjustment that should have drastically reduced SNGPL’s reported receivables, which does not seem to have been done, a former Member (Gas) Muhammad The Supreme Court (PLD 2020 SC 641) mandated GIDC recovery in 24 equal installments and explicitly prohibited the further charging of GIDC in gas bills until existing funds were utilised.

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Sectors have largely complied with this directive, so how does SNGPL justify such a colossal outstanding amount, Arif added.

He said that receivables from the power sector tell a similar tale of inconsistency and inflated claims.

Despite agreements and installment plans, the SNGPL continues to report astronomical receivables.

On the other side of the equation, he further alleged that SNGPL is deliberately withholding payments to the gas producers which has accumulated to an unmanageable situation when the government had already allowed recovery of all previous short falls in gas pricing effective November 2023 all of which had been recovered in one go.

He maintained that SNGPL’s receivable claims, especially for GIDC, are riddled with discrepancies and cannot be trusted at face value. When contacted with SNGPL, no one was available for comments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GIDC SNGPL CNG sector

Comments

200 characters

SNGPL’s unaudited accounts for 3Q2023: Rs135.67bn GIDC recovery raises serious questions

Country’s economic indicators improving, says Punjab Governor

FBR seeks compulsory retirement regime to clear ‘dead wood’

NIRC, labour courts must speed up case disposal: SC

No negotiations or talks with PTI at any level, says Tarar

Naqvi tells Gohar: ‘No sit-ins, processions or rallies after IHC’s order’

PTI protest, sit-in: Security level elevated to maximum alert in Capital

‘Petrochemical import halt sparks industry crisis’: FPCCI

Amount worked out by FTO is Rs292.549bn: DGI&I IR probe confirms Rs380m GST fraud

No compromise on water, says Murad

Read more stories