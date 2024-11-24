No negotiations or talks with PTI at any level, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture, Ataullah Tarar categorically stated that there are no negotiations or talks taking place with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at any level.

Speaking at a press conference, he emphasized that PTI’s protests have consistently harmed national interests and are now declared illegal, following Islamabad High Court’s orders. He warned that anyone participating in such protests would face arrest.

The minister highlighted that PTI has a history of disrupting significant diplomatic events, including the visit of the Chinese president in the past, and is now attempting to sabotage the upcoming visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“Pakistan is working towards economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and strengthening bilateral relations, yet PTI continues to call for protests during critical occasions,” he remarked.

Tarar outlined Pakistan’s economic progress, mentioning that inflation has reduced from 32 per cent last year to 6.9 per cent this year. The first quarter of the current fiscal year witnessed $8.8 billion in remittances, and the interest rate dropped to 15 per cent, fostering economic improvement.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s stock market has emerged as the world’s second-best-performing market, signaling positive economic indicators.

The minister condemned the PTI’s alleged efforts to undermine relations with friendly nations, stating, “Belarus is a close ally of Pakistan, and both countries are collaborating on projects such as tractor manufacturing.” He expressed concern over PTI’s tactics to disrupt national harmony, including violent protests, damage to public and private property, and instigating unrest.

Addressing the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tarar criticised the provincial government for neglecting its responsibilities. “While our soldiers sacrifice their lives for the country’s safety, the provincial leadership focuses on political theatrics instead of ensuring peace and security in their region,” he said.

He called for greater accountability and prioritization of law enforcement in the province.

Responding to queries about PTI’s internal divisions, labeling them as faction-ridden and disorganised. He accused the party of fostering anti-state narratives and exploiting sensitive issues like religion and diplomacy for political gains.

