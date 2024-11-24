KP govt reviews security in Kurram

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur chaired an important video link meeting, here on Saturday, at the Chief Minister’s House to review the latest security situation in the Kurram district.

The provincial government’s delegation, on its visit to Kurram on the special directive of the Chief Minister, submitted its initial report to the Chief Minister.

The provincial government’s delegation comprising Provincial Minister for Law Aftab Alam, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, former MNA Sajid Turi, and Commissioner Kohat Division, Mutasim Billah Shah, met with the elders of Shia community in Parachinar.

The delegation sought input and recommendations from the community for a sustainable resolution to the ongoing dispute.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the CM on the demands and suggestions put forth by the Shia community. It was informed that the delegation will meet Sunni community leaders in Sadda Sunday (today) to hold consultations aimed at resolving the conflict.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to achieving a peaceful and lasting resolution to the Kurram dispute.

He expressed sorrow over the recent tragic incident, condemning it as highly tragic and heinous, and said the provincial government equally shared the sorrow of the bereaved families.

“The government will formulate its strategy based on the consultations and recommendations of local elders,” the CM said, adding all legitimate demands from both sides will be addressed.

He directed the government delegation to finalise its recommendations after thorough discussions with all stakeholders.

The CM emphasized the importance of a ceasefire in the region as a prerequisite for progress toward conflict resolution, and appealed to all parties to cease hostilities to pave the way for a peaceful settlement of the dispute.

Highlighting the provincial government’s prioritization of peace, he urged local elders and community leaders to cooperate with the government delegation and local administration.

Gandapur further noted that negotiations and traditional Jirga systems remain the most effective means of resolving such disputes, and added that restoring peace in the region is the foremost priority of his government, and the available options will be utilized to achieve this goal.

