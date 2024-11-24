AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-24

Cop among 2 killed in Bajaur

NNI Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

BAJAUR: Two people including a policeman were killed in two separate bomb blasts in Tehsil Mamond of Bajaur District on Saturday.

Confirming the explosions, Mamond SHO Zareef said the first bomb blast took place in Airab area within the limits of Loyi Mamond Police Station. A man was killed in this bomb blast that was later identified as Malik Asghar, the SHO said.

The second bomb blast took place in Meenakhaur area within the precincts of Loyi Mamond Police Station in which policeman Ihsanullah was martyred.

The police have initiated investigation into the bomb explosions. However, no one has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Bajaur Tehsil Mamond

