Pakistan Print 2024-11-24

Kyrgyzstan govt announces incentives to support foreign medical graduates

Naveed Siddiqui Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Kyrgyzstan government has announced a series of incentives aimed at supporting foreign medical graduates including Pakistanis who have successfully completed their medical education in the country.

The Pakistani Ambassador in Bishkek, Hassan Ali Zaigham, told Business Recorder via phone that Kyrgyz government is looking forward to work with Pakistan in diverse fields with particular emphasis on education.

The Kyrgyz government has allowed foreign medical graduates, particularly those from Pakistan, to undertake house jobs upon completing their medical education. Furthermore, graduates are offered the facility to secure jobs and practice medicine in Kyrgyzstan after obtaining a medical license.

The Pakistan ambassador said Pakistan graduates would also be able to avail opportunity to seek medical job in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries if they were issued license for practice by the Kyrgyz medical regulatory body.

The CIS was created in December 1991 by 11 countries from the ex-USSR: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldavia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Ukraine. Georgia joined it in December 1993.

He said over 5,000 Pakistani students have returned and rejoined their medical studies in Kyrgyzstan. It is worth noting that thousands of Pakistani students fled Kyrgyzstan amid attacks on universities, hostels in May.

Pakistan students had to return to Pakistan following Kyrgyzstan mob attacks on foreign students, including Pakistanis and Indians, in various Bishkek universities and hostels on May 17.

Kyrgyzstan’s Interior Ministry had said the day after the attack that the violence was triggered by the appearance of a social media video.

Pakistan has launched special flights to repatriate its citizens. Over 11,000 Pakistani students were studying in various Kyrgyzstan universities, Hassan Ali Zaigham said, adding more than 3,000 have completed their education and returned to Pakistan.

The ambassador said Kyrgyz PM visited Pakistan recently at SCO. He said the country is looking forward to work with Pakistan in different sectors and enhance trade and investment ties.

