AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-23

Privatisation of SIH concludes

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: The privatisation of the Services International Hotel, Lahore (SIH) successfully concluded on Friday with the signing of the sale agreement between Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation (PCBL) and Civic Company (Pvt) Limited (CCCL), Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Privatisation Commission and the buyer, at the Privatisation Commission (PC), Islamabad.

The Minister for Privatisation/ Chairman Privatisation Commission, Abdul Aleem Khan, witnessed the signing ceremony.

Faisal Town (Pvt) Limited was declared the successful bidder by the PC after an open public auction of the Services International Hotel

SIH transaction: CCoP allows Privatisation Commission to move ahead

in August 2021, the approval for which was granted by the Federal Cabinet on 27th October 2021.

The Minister for Privatisation thanked all the stakeholders including Government of the Punjab for their cooperation in amicable resolution of all pending issues to conclude this transaction.

He emphasised the need for a whole-of-government approach in implementing the privatisation programme and attracting private sector investments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Abdul Aleem Khan privatisation private sector LDA Federal Minister for Privatisation Services International Hotel SIH Faisal Town Pvt Limited SIH Privatisation

Comments

200 characters

Privatisation of SIH concludes

Peshawar visit: COAS vows to dismantle hostile terrorist networks

Projects ‘ineligible’ under IGCEO: PD not ready to lend a helping hand to Korean firms

MoC analyses key reasons behind decline in exports

Preparatory work on RSF under way: IMF

Islamabad sealed ahead of planned PTI rally

IK says statement of Bushra ‘taken out of context’

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.67pc

Taftan border to NLC Dry Port: Bank guarantees made mandatory for Iranian carriers

Al-Qadir Trust case: AC issues NBWs against Bushra

Read more stories