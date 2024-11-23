AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Japan Fest 2024 held at Arts Council

Published 23 Nov, 2024

KARACHI: The Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi, in collaboration with Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Sindh (PJCA) and Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) hosted Japan Festival (Japan Fest) 2024, a celebration of Japanese culture, traditions, and values that brought together the community of Karachi in a vibrant cultural exchange.

Held at Arts Council Pakistan, Karachi, this festival featured an array of activities, performances, and exhibitions that showcased Japan’s rich cultural heritage and modern-day cultural influences.

The Consul General of Japan, HATTORI Masaru, addressed the audience, expressing his gratitude for the warm reception and highlighting the importance of fostering cultural ties between Japan and Pakistan.

In his remarks, he emphasized that events like Japan Fest serve as an essential platform for strengthening the bonds of friendship and understanding between the two countries. “Japan-Pakistan Fusion as this year’s central theme, to base it on Japanese culture while also connecting with the local community. We hope that through this, we can foster mutual understanding and create a sense of familiarity between our two countries,” he said.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab as the chief guest. Speaking to the guests and the audience, the Mayor appreciated the efforts of Japanese Consulate of promoting cultural activities for the people of Karachi and proudly offered Frere Hall for Japan Fest 2025.

He expressed that Japan not only offered technology and innovation, but Pakistanis could learn the importance of culture, heritage, and language from Japan.

Other notable guests included the PJCA President Sadia Rashid, the PJBF Chairman Murtaza Mandviwalla, and the ACP President Ahmed Shah.

Japan Fest 2024 featured a variety of cultural showcases, including traditional Japanese games, Ikebana (Japanese flower arranging), Bonsai, Ju-Jitsu & Kendo demonstrations, Kathak performance by Ishii, cosplay competition, traditional Japanese dances BonOdori, and a Sufi rock fusion music concert by Wajji Ali and the Great Meeraas band.

These activities provided attendees with an immersive experience into Japan’s cultural and artistic expressions.

The Consulate-General of Japan extended heartfelt thanks to all participants, partners, and attendees who made Japan Fest 2024 a memorable celebration of cultural unity.

“We look forward to continued collaboration and the further strengthening of cultural bonds between Japan and Pakistan.”

PJBF Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi PJCA Japan Fest 2024

