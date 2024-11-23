Preparations begin to reclaim occupied lands of transport dept

KARACHI: The Sindh government has begun preparations to reclaim the lands belonging to the transport department. It has been decided to seek the assistance of the Chief Secretary Sindh, IG Sindh, and the anti-encroachment authorities to carry out the process.

As per details, the 13th meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Board was held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Speaking at the meeting, Memon stated that in the 12th meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Board, it was decided to reclaim the occupied lands of the transport department. He emphasised that the removal of illegal occupations on these lands should be ensured as soon as possible, with the support of the Chief Secretary Sindh, IG Sindh, and anti-encroachment authorities.

He said that notices have been issued for the lands on which the offices of government institutions have been constructed. Negotiations should be conducted with the relevant institutions to ensure compliance with these notices.

In the minutes of the 12th meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Board, the appointment of the Secretary of the Board for the Sindh Mass Transit Authority was approved.

The board meeting also approved the extension of contracts for two Project Management Unit contract employees of the Abdul Sattar Edhi Orange Line BRT. However, the representative from Planning and Development recommended the permanent appointment of Pervaiz Jamali, the Deputy Director of the Project Management Unit.

The meeting also approved the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) budgets for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Memon said that the purpose of launching the People’s Bus Service is to provide relief to the public during this period of inflation. He mentioned that the Sindh government plans to expand the bus service to other cities, as well. The government encourages stakeholders interested in operating buses to invest in the People’s Bus Service.

