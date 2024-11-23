Gandapur declared proclaimed offender

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Friday, declared Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as a proclaimed offender in a case registered against him and others under terrorism charges as well as violation of Section 144.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra declared Gandapur as proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from the proceedings and issued written orders in this regard in a case registered against him and others at the Industrial Area police station.

Lawyers Sardar Masroof, Murtaza Turi, and Zahid Bashir Dar of all the other suspects, who did not show up, sought exemption for their clients from personal appearance before the court.

The court rejected his plea and cancelled their bail bonds.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Raja Rashid Hafiz, Wasqi Qayyum, Khurram Nawaz, Faisal Javed and Umer Tanveer. The ATC adjourned further hearing of the case till November 28.

