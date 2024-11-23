PARTLY FACETIOUS: The lesson learned is that a spiritual guide must not be used as a political messenger

“Do you not agree that The Hybrid enabled The Third Wife to make the video.” “Maybe The Hybrid did not know what she was going to say!”

“But The Hybrid certainly knew what she said once the message was recorded; besides, he had to instruct someone to upload it on the net so he could have been informed by that individual, since I am willing to bet neither The Hybrid nor the Third Wife know how to do that.”

“Three observations. First, The Hybrid only listens to those messages that are delivered in a face-to-face interaction; second, the uploading was probably carried out by the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf official webmaster, and we heard him taking instructions from Bushra Bibi in the past, who incidentally may have been replaced; and finally, the correct way to address her is Begum and Begum is a woman of high rank.”

“But she is normally referred to as Bushra Bibi — reminds me of Benazir Bhutto, who was referred to as BB, her initials, and she complained that she didn’t want to be referred to as BB as it refers to a woman of a lower rank…”

“If we compare Benazir Bhutto and The Begum then it’s not apples and oranges, it’s more comparing a Mercedes with a Suzuki.”

“You are so not with it. The German car industry is collapsing and the era of the electric vehicles is at hand.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway, going barefoot in the park is one thing, and we are barefoot in the vicinity of our holy sites…”

“If I recall correctly, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless always wore socks, that’s technically not barefoot.”

“Right, but going barefoot in a city which incidentally has expanded since the days of Our Prophet, May Peace Be Upon Him…”

“I reckon there is one lesson learned.”

“That notwithstanding unkind comments accepting Bulgari sets…”

“Nope.”

“That if you entrust another to deliver your political message, it will always be delivered with a twist that reflects the views of the deliverer.”

“Nope.”

“That the message deliverer has a place in the heart and soul of the party workers?”

“That could be a perception, a wrong one, but a perception, though that is not the lesson learned. In my book the lesson learned is that a spiritual guide must not be used as a political messenger, look what Kamala Harris did – she got all the celebrities with millions of followers to endorse her, but the public did not vote on the basis of their endorsement.”

“And if a wife delivers the message?”

“Where messages are being delivered by lawyers, and sisters and by the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless himself….”

“Got it.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024