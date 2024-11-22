Diamond Paints wins two awards at Corporate Philanthropy Awards 2024

Diamond Paints, Pakistan’s leading paint brand, garnered two esteemed accolades at the Corporate Philanthropy Awards 2024, held at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad. The company was honored for its remarkable contributions to philanthropy and social development, including the prestigious award for outstanding Volume of Donations, underscoring its steadfast commitment to uplifting communities across Pakistan.

Diamond Paints has long prioritized meaningful philanthropic efforts as part of its mission to create a brighter and more sustainable future for Pakistan. From supporting access to quality education to spearheading environmental stewardship through innovative and eco-conscious practices, the company’s initiatives reflect its dedication to driving sustainable social impact.

Hosted annually by the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP), the Corporate Philanthropy Awards celebrate organizations that have made significant strides in advancing social progress through impactful philanthropic initiatives. This year’s ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, and Power, who served as the Chief Guest and presented the awards to the distinguished recipients.

The Corporate Philanthropy Awards 2024 recognized the unwavering generosity and community-driven vision of corporations contributing to economic growth and societal well-being. Diamond Paints’ dual recognition at the event underscores its leadership in purpose-driven growth and its significant role in shaping a better Pakistan.

As a proud recipient of these honors, Diamond Paints reaffirms its resolve to continue advancing transformative change through impactful initiatives, setting a benchmark for corporate responsibility in Pakistan.