AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-22

Sindh urges federal govt to convene CCI meeting

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has called on the federal government to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

A statement issued from the CM House says that the chief minister has called on the federal government to call a CCI meeting. “Under Article 154(3) of the Constitution, it is mandatory to hold a CCI meeting every 90 days,” said the Chief Minister.

Shah said that it has been nine months, yet no meeting of the CCI has been convened,” he pointed out. “According to the Constitution, three meetings should have been held by now,” he added.

“The federal government must fulfil its constitutional obligation by convening the CCI meeting,” demanded the CM.

CM meets Probationary Officers of Pakistan Audit &d Accounts Service Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed the probationary officers of Audit & Accounts during their study tour at the Chief Minister’s House. He expressed optimism about their future but emphasized the importance of adopting professionalism and integrity in their careers.

Safe City project: Pace of work accelerated, says CM

He stated, “Our country needs competent Audit and Accounts officers, and I believe you will meet that need.”

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Rector of the Academy Sameena Fayyaz, P&D Chairman Najam Shah, Secretary Local Government Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, CEO of Peoples Housing Khalid Shaikh, and other officials were present during the meeting.

The Chief Minister provided an update to the officers regarding various initiatives by the Sindh government, stating that the Annual Development Program (ADP) is set at Rs 493.09 billion.

This amount includes Rs. 76.97 billion from the federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), Rs 334 billion from foreign-funded projects, and Rs 55 billion allocated for district ADPs.

In outlining his government’s priorities, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of early learning in education, as well as training for teachers and the reconstruction of schools damaged by floods. In healthcare, the Sindh government is focused on enhancing primary healthcare and mother-child care facilities.

Mr. Shah also highlighted several key areas of focus for his administration, including social protection, women’s empowerment, poverty alleviation, and youth empowerment, with special measures being implemented in these areas.

Regarding the energy sector, Murad Shah reported that various projects are currently underway, with the sector expected to be fully operational by 2025.

“We have begun providing solar home systems to low-income households,” he stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Government PSDP CCI Federal govt

Comments

200 characters

Sindh urges federal govt to convene CCI meeting

All govt procurements: Authorities directed to ensure third-party validation

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

PM commends FBR officer for uncovering trillion-rupee GST scam

SDGs provide a blueprint for sustainable future: minister

Kurram convoy ambush claims 40 lives

Unblocking of cellphone SIMs: FBR to share compliant taxpayers’ list with telcos

NA panel commends IMC’s localisation drive

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP completes formalities of PTCL’s acquisition

APPMA opposes approval of Rs68bn write-off claims of KE

Read more stories