Sindh urges federal govt to convene CCI meeting

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has called on the federal government to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

A statement issued from the CM House says that the chief minister has called on the federal government to call a CCI meeting. “Under Article 154(3) of the Constitution, it is mandatory to hold a CCI meeting every 90 days,” said the Chief Minister.

Shah said that it has been nine months, yet no meeting of the CCI has been convened,” he pointed out. “According to the Constitution, three meetings should have been held by now,” he added.

“The federal government must fulfil its constitutional obligation by convening the CCI meeting,” demanded the CM.

CM meets Probationary Officers of Pakistan Audit &d Accounts Service Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed the probationary officers of Audit & Accounts during their study tour at the Chief Minister’s House. He expressed optimism about their future but emphasized the importance of adopting professionalism and integrity in their careers.

He stated, “Our country needs competent Audit and Accounts officers, and I believe you will meet that need.”

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Rector of the Academy Sameena Fayyaz, P&D Chairman Najam Shah, Secretary Local Government Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, CEO of Peoples Housing Khalid Shaikh, and other officials were present during the meeting.

The Chief Minister provided an update to the officers regarding various initiatives by the Sindh government, stating that the Annual Development Program (ADP) is set at Rs 493.09 billion.

This amount includes Rs. 76.97 billion from the federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), Rs 334 billion from foreign-funded projects, and Rs 55 billion allocated for district ADPs.

In outlining his government’s priorities, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of early learning in education, as well as training for teachers and the reconstruction of schools damaged by floods. In healthcare, the Sindh government is focused on enhancing primary healthcare and mother-child care facilities.

Mr. Shah also highlighted several key areas of focus for his administration, including social protection, women’s empowerment, poverty alleviation, and youth empowerment, with special measures being implemented in these areas.

Regarding the energy sector, Murad Shah reported that various projects are currently underway, with the sector expected to be fully operational by 2025.

“We have begun providing solar home systems to low-income households,” he stated.

