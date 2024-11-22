AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-22

PCB condoles death of Mohammad Nazir

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its sadness at the passing of former Test cricketer and international umpire Mohammad Nazir earlier today in Lahore. He was 78.

Nazir represented Pakistan in 14 Tests and four ODIs from 1969 to 1984. He also officiated five Tests and 15 ODIs as an umpire during 1994 and 2000. He became the 60th Test player for Pakistan in Karachi Test against New Zealand in October 1969 and went onto take 34 wickets and last represented Pakistan in an ODI against Australia at Sydney in 1984.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said, “On behalf of the PCB, I express my condolences and grief over the demise of our former Test Cricketer Mohammad Nazir. We extend our deepest sympathies and share the grief of his friends and family. His contributions for Pakistan cricket will always be remembered.”

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family of Mohammad Nazir, while expressing a deep sense of grief over his sad demise.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

