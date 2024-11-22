AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Nov 22, 2024
Pakistan

IHC says maintaining law, order interior ministry’s job

Terence J Sigamony Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice stated it is the responsibility of the Interior Ministry to maintain law and order situation in the country.

The IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on Thursday, said this while hearing a petition moved by Islamabad’s traders seeking the court’s directions to halt Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s protest and declare the same as illegal.

President Jinnah Super Market filed the petition through advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi and cited the Ministry of Interior, Chief Commissioner, IGP Islamabad, and PTI Chairman Barrister GoharAli Khan as respondents.

After hearing the preliminary arguments, the IHC bench summoned Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Secretary Interior and Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad directing them to appear in person.

In pursuance of the Court’s order, Naqvi appeared before the bench and apprised that Belarus’ Head of State along with his 65-member delegation will be visiting the country on November 24, hence, they will have to secure the Red Zone.

He informed that the party always selects days for protests when a delegation visits the country.

The IHC chief justice said that blocking the roads by placing containers or shutting down the internet is not a solution to the problem. Naqvi responded that he was also against placing containers.

The CJ then said that in this regard, there already exists his earlier order. He added that he would issue an order after reviewing the previous order and deferred the proceedings.

In the petition, the counsel argued that PTI’s protest was a violation of basic human rights as it disrupt peaceful business and citizens’ lives.

He claimed that the protest would infringe the fundamental rights of the public.

Therefore, the traders requested the court to direct authorities to prevent PTI leaders and workers from holding the illegal protest and ensure the protection of movement, trade, and property.

They also urged that the protest be declared a violation of trade, freedom and basic human rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

