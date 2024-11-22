AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Qureshi, other PTI leaders indicted in May 9 case

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday indicted PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, its Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and others in a May 9 riot case.

The ATC Judge conducted the hearings of four May 9 riot cases in Kot Lakhpat jail. The suspects pleaded not guilty in case of burning police vehicles near Mughalpura. The court directed the prosecution to present its witnesses to testify on December 2.

The court adjourned the hearing of other three cases including attacking and torching Shadman police station and vehicles near Corps Commander House till November 28.

The indictment of the suspects could not be made in the three cases due to the absence of PTI former MNA Alia Hamza Malik and activist Sanam Javed.

The lawyers of the women asked for a one-day exemption from attendance.

The court directed the prosecution to ensure the presence of all suspects at the next hearing for the indictment.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Dr Yasmin Rashid Anti Terrorism Court Umar Sarfraz Cheema May 9 case

