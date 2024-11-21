AGL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 129.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.62%)
BOP 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.24%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
DFML 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.6%)
DGKC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.57%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.11%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
HUBC 110.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-6.57%)
MLCF 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.94%)
NBP 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
OGDC 198.30 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.72%)
PAEL 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.94%)
PPL 157.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.8%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PTC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
SEARL 82.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TOMCL 34.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TPLP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.29%)
TREET 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.07%)
TRG 61.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.51%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,404 Increased By 217.1 (2.13%)
BR30 31,655 Increased By 318.7 (1.02%)
KSE100 97,323 Increased By 1776.2 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,178 Increased By 600.5 (2.03%)
Euro zone bond yields climb before PMI data, geopolitics in focus

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 01:07pm

Euro zone government bond yields edged up as market participants assessed heightened tensions between Russia and the West while waiting for purchasing manager surveys (PMI), which could affect expectations for the European Central Bank’s policy easing path.

Russia had described a strike by US missiles, which Ukraine used to hit a target inside the country, as an escalation in the 1,000-day-old war.

Germany’s 2-year yield, which is more sensitive to ECB policy rate expectations, rose one basis point (bp) to 2.13%.

It hit 2.091% on Tuesday, its lowest since Oct. 24.

Markets priced in an ECB depo rate at 1.95% in July while fully discounting a 25 bps cut in December and a 20% chance of a 50 bps move.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up one bp at 2.35%.

Euro zone yields rise after better than expected data

Italy’s 10-year government bond yields, the benchmark for the euro area periphery, rose 2 bps to 3.59%.

The yield spread between Italian and German yields – a gauge of the premium investors demand to hold Italy’s debt – was at 123 bps after reaching 115.90 on Tuesday, its tightest level since mid-March 2024.

Analyst expect a possible upgrade by Moody’s on Friday.

The gap between French and German yields was at 75 bps after hitting 70.9, its tightest since Oct. 31.

Euro zone government bonds

