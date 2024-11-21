AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-21

PTI lauds IHC’s decision

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday lauded the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s decision to grant bail to party founding chairman Imran Khan in a “fake and fabricated”Toshakhana2.0 case.

The PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the fate of the remaining concocted case against Imran Khan and other leaders would end up in smoke as all these case are politically motivated.

He said that justice would prevail and Imran Khan would be granted bail in another four fabricated cases scheduled for hearing at an anti-terrorism court on November 29.

He emphasized that for the government to prevent anarchy and public unease, ensuring justice for Imran Khan must be its top priority.

He stated that PTI founder's cases were being dismissed one by one, exposing them as utterly baseless and fabricated, adding that despite facing over 200 bogus cases, not a single shred of evidence had been presented against him.

He condemned the government's planned misuse of national resources, transforming Islamabad into a fortress through extensive containerization before PTI's peaceful march on November 24.

He said that the imposed rulers devoid of public mandate were making a war-like preparation aimed at blocking peaceful protesters from entering Islamabad.

However, he emphasised that employing colonial-era strong-arm tactics against peaceful marchers was unacceptable, as the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed every citizen the fundamental right to peaceful assembly and no authority could deny it.

He argued that deploying tens of thousands of security personnel, over 1,200 containers, and large quantities of anti-riot gear would only waste national resources and exacerbate the suffering of poverty-stricken and inflation-weary masses.

Highlighting PTI's commitment to democratic values, he reminded that during PTI’s tenure, PPP and JUI-F marched on Islamabad without any resistance because PTI founder Imran Khan believed in exercising democratic right of peaceful protest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC Toshakhana case PTI Imran Khan Sheikh Waqas Akram granted bail Toshakhana II case

Comments

200 characters

PTI lauds IHC’s decision

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

SC says high courts do not have suo motu jurisdiction

Friendly nations: COAS visits IDEAS-2024, commends participation

‘Trial of civilians by military courts’: Body to approach JCP for one member for constitutional bench

EV policy draft finalised: minister

Aligning GSP+ programme with 5Es framework: Planning minister proposes a multi-pronged strategy

Read more stories