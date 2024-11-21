PTI lauds IHC’s decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday lauded the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s decision to grant bail to party founding chairman Imran Khan in a “fake and fabricated”Toshakhana2.0 case.

The PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the fate of the remaining concocted case against Imran Khan and other leaders would end up in smoke as all these case are politically motivated.

He said that justice would prevail and Imran Khan would be granted bail in another four fabricated cases scheduled for hearing at an anti-terrorism court on November 29.

He emphasized that for the government to prevent anarchy and public unease, ensuring justice for Imran Khan must be its top priority.

He stated that PTI founder's cases were being dismissed one by one, exposing them as utterly baseless and fabricated, adding that despite facing over 200 bogus cases, not a single shred of evidence had been presented against him.

He condemned the government's planned misuse of national resources, transforming Islamabad into a fortress through extensive containerization before PTI's peaceful march on November 24.

He said that the imposed rulers devoid of public mandate were making a war-like preparation aimed at blocking peaceful protesters from entering Islamabad.

However, he emphasised that employing colonial-era strong-arm tactics against peaceful marchers was unacceptable, as the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed every citizen the fundamental right to peaceful assembly and no authority could deny it.

He argued that deploying tens of thousands of security personnel, over 1,200 containers, and large quantities of anti-riot gear would only waste national resources and exacerbate the suffering of poverty-stricken and inflation-weary masses.

Highlighting PTI's commitment to democratic values, he reminded that during PTI’s tenure, PPP and JUI-F marched on Islamabad without any resistance because PTI founder Imran Khan believed in exercising democratic right of peaceful protest.

