Business & Finance Print 2024-11-21

Six manufacturers to participate in Automechanika Dubai

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2024 07:46am

KARACHI: Six Pakistani exhibitors will present the latest innovations in the auto industry at the renowned “Automechanika Dubai 2024,” which will take place from December 10 to December 12, 2024.

The 21st edition of the event will feature Pakistani manufacturers, Osaka Batteries, Panther Tyres, Loads limited, Mecas, Atlas Battery, and Servis Industries, will present their products at the exhibition. The event will take place over three consecutive days at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Automechanika Dubai aims to be the largest international trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket and service industry in the wider Middle East.

The 21st edition of Automechanika Dubai 2024 will bring together over 2,200 exhibitors from more than 60 countries and 20 official national pavilions.

The event will span across 17 halls and is expected to attract over 56,000 attendees from 161 countries.

Automechanika Dubai will feature eight specialized product sections: Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Accessories & Customizing, Tires & Batteries, Car Wash & Care, Oils & Lubricants, Diagnostics & Repair, and Body & Paint, offering something for every interest.

The Pakistan Automobile Spare Parts Importers & Dealers Association (PASPIDA) will organise a delegation of over 80 VIP buyers to attend Automechanika Dubai. The fair is expected to attract the highest number of visitors from Pakistan.

