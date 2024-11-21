‘Karachi is handed over to parking mafia, police’: PDP

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Chairman Abdul Hakim Quaid has said that the entire city has been handed over to the parking mafia; police and traffic police are engaged in making money.

He said unbridled charged parking should be abolished in bazaars, offices, shopping centers and busy areas of Karachi. The elements who rob the public in the name of charged parking should be brought to justice. Immediate action against illegal parking stands Digital ticketing and mobile applications system should be introduced for parking.

Make official registration of every parking stand mandatory. KMC and other concerned authorities should be made obliged to take over the management of parking. Increase the number of public parking areas. Urban don’t pay illegal parking stands. Provide a helpline or online platform for reporting illegal parking and additional charges. Immediate action should be taken against illegal stands through monitoring.

Reacting to complaints of illegal parking and additional charges received on the Pasban helpline, PDPK Vice Chairman Abdul Hakim Quaid said that there is no one to control illegal parking in the city and the people are being punished. It is devotion. Arbitrary charges are charged from motorcycle and car owners in the name of parking. Money is collected by printing self-made receipts and tickets. Charged Parking Citizens are abused, abused and harassed for asking for licenses, boundaries and permits.

Every day in the city, citizens are giving not millions but crores of rupees to the parking mafia and there is no one to control this mafia. Where do the provincial, city and Karachi administrations use the revenue from charged parking? How much money do the contractors of charged parking deposit in the national exchequer and how much do they eat? Charged parking charges are charged from the public but the charged parking officials do not accept responsibility for theft of vehicles or vehicle equipment.

Administration and Chief Minister of Sindh should take notice and save the people of Karachi from forced and fake parking mafia.

