Nov 21, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-21

KS&EWL to deliver 1st container ship to PNSC next year

Muhammad Ali Published 21 Nov, 2024 08:10am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited (KS&EWL) is set to deliver its first container ship to the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) by next year.

Talking to Business Recorder, Wajahat Hussain, manager of design and planning at KS&EWL, said that the container ship capable of lifting 26,000 tons of cargo would have a maximum speed of 18 knots and a range of approximately 8,000 nautical miles.

With an overall length of 147.9 meters, the vessel represents a significant addition to PNSC’s fleet, which currently consists of 12 ships, including seven oil tankers and five bulk carriers. Currently, PNSC does not own a container ship. The shipyard and PNSC have signed a memorandum of understanding for the container ship’s delivery within two years.

In addition to the container ship, KS&EWL is also progressing on naval projects, said Wajahat, adding a Jinnah Class Frigate is in its design and procurement phase, and the second Milgem Class Corvette is expected to be delivered next year.

The Milgem Class Corvette is notable for its advanced naval engineering, designed for multiple warfare capabilities including anti-submarine, surface-to-surface, and surface-to-air operations. It can be equipped with various armaments like surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, and torpedoes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

