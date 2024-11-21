CM’s scholarship, laptop programme launched

LAHORE: Launching the ‘Chief Minister’s Laptop and Honhaar Scholarship Programme’ Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif set a target of providing laptops to students in 90 days.

Punjab students will be given the latest Core-i7, 13th generation laptops. The CM also directed to provide laptops to 2000 minority students. She directed to provide laptops to Matriculation and FSc position holder students.

Under the programme, students will also be presented a guard of honour under the Chief Minister Punjab Laptop Scheme on merit. About 20,000 students from universities, 14,000 from colleges, 4000 from technical and agricultural colleges and 2000 from medical and dental colleges will be given laptops, 32 percent of students who receive laptops will include students from South Punjab.

The students will be given 5000 laptops in 30 days and 35,000 laptops by February 20 under the Chief Minister Laptop Scheme. The students of Computer Science, Medical, Science, Engineering, Social Sciences, Business, Language, Veterinary and Agriculture will be given Laptops. About 30,000 students from government educational institutions and 10,000 students from private educational institutions will be awarded scholarships across Punjab.

It was informed in the briefing that 18,000 female students will receive scholarships under the Chief Minister Honhaar Scholarship Programme. Full tuition fee of the students up to four to five years will be paid under Honhaar Scholarship Programme. It was further apprised in the briefing that 68,329 applications were received for Honhaar Scholarship Programme and 34,290 verification of applications has been completed. An additional enrolment of 15.5 percent has been made in public sector universities of Punjab, exceeding the target. The appointment process of Vice Chancellors in 18 public sector universities and Vice Chancellors of 6 universities is ongoing. Vacancy of one university will be re-advertised.

The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the efforts of Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Secretary Higher Education Dr Farrukh Naveed and their team for ensuring transparency in the laptop scheme.

