Nov 21, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-11-21

Tax Inn, IBA ink MoU to enhance student opportunities

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am

HYDERABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tax Inn, a national company and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Sindh, to collaborate on projects of mutual interest. The agreement is aimed at providing significant opportunities for students and supporting the academic growth of the institution.

The MoU was formalized by the CEO of Tax Inn Sala Uddin Panhwar and the Director of IBA Professor Dr. Imamuddin Khoso. As per the agreement, Tax Inn will offer internship opportunities for the IBA students.

The CEO Sala Uddin Panhwar announced 20 annual business internship slots to IBA students and donated five desktop computers for the institute’s computer lab. Speaking on the occasion, CEO Sala Uddin Panhwar emphasized the company’s commitment to empowering youth through practical learning and technological resources. “We believe in investing in the future leaders of our country. These internships and technological contributions are small steps toward a larger vision of fostering innovation and leadership,” he remarked.

Earlier, a seminar titled “Tax Law in Pakistan” was held at the IBA auditorium. The seminar featured insightful speeches by tax experts Syed Taqi Shah and Faisal Khan.

Addressing the audience, Syed Taqi Shah highlighted the importance of understanding taxation as a vital component of national development. “Taxes are the backbone of a country’s economy. Understanding tax laws is essential for ensuring compliance and contributing to the nation’s prosperity,” he said.

Another keynote speaker Faisal Khan underscored the need for simplifying the tax system to encourage wider participation. “An informed citizenry is key to increasing tax compliance. We need to focus on spreading awareness about tax benefits and responsibilities among all sectors of society,” he noted.

