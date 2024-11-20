AGL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.8%)
AIRLINK 134.30 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (3.86%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.09%)
DFML 41.71 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.86%)
DGKC 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFBL 68.30 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.66%)
FFL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
HUBC 110.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.2%)
KOSM 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.64%)
OGDC 197.89 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.24%)
PAEL 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PPL 158.90 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.98%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.84%)
PTC 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
SEARL 84.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.84%)
TOMCL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
TPLP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TREET 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
TRG 65.42 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (4.07%)
UNITY 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,305 Increased By 121 (1.19%)
BR30 31,800 Increased By 397.6 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,592 Increased By 735.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 29,895 Increased By 212.3 (0.72%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s exports expand in Oct; potential Trump tariffs dim outlook

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2024 10:24am

TOKYO: Japan’s exports rebounded in October, led by a pickup in chip equipment demand in China, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that solid global demand was underpinning the country’s still fragile economic recovery.

The data comes as Japanese businesses are weighing the impact of new and potentially hefty tariffs promised by US President-elect Donald Trump that could upend international trade.

Total exports rose 3.1% year-on-year in October, the data showed, more than a median market forecast for a 2.2%% increase and following a 1.7% drop in September.

Exports to China rose 1.5% in October from a year earlier, while those to the United States, Japan’s largest export destination, were down 6.2%, the data showed.

Imports grew 0.4% in October from a year earlier, compared with market forecasts for a 0.3% decease.

That resulted in a trade deficit of 461.2 billion yen ($2.98 billion) in October, compared with the forecast of a deficit of 360.4 billion yen.

While the October data was solid, Japanese exports could face pressure from potential US tariffs, a key element of Trump’s pitch to voters.

A proposed 10% tariff on all US imports could push down Japan’s gross domestic product by 0.13%, and another 0.12% if a potential 60% levy on Chinese-made products triggers retaliatory tariffs from China, according to estimates by Shunsuke Kobayashi, chief economist at Mizuho Securities.

Japan is seeing growing signs of a recovery in domestic demand.

Japan’s July exports growth lags expectations

Last week’s GDP data for the July-September quarter showed a stronger-than-expected pickup in private consumption backed by rising wages.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that the economy was progressing towards sustained wages-driven inflation, leaving open the chance of another interest rate hike as early as next month.

Bank of Japan Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda Japan exports

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s exports expand in Oct; potential Trump tariffs dim outlook

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories