‘Political discussions by inmates’: IHC issues notices on ICA of Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices in an intra-court appeal (ICA) of Punjab Government banning political discussions by prisoners.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, on Tuesday, heard the Punjab government’s ICA against an IHC single bench’s verdict, wherein, it had nullified Rule 265 of the Jail Rules, which imposes a ban on political discussions by prisoners.

The bench refused to immediately suspend the verdict of a single bench comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan.

Jail rules case: IHC issues notices in ICA against single bench verdict

The bench issued notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat and deferred the hearing until today (Wednesday).

Marwat had filed a petition praying to declare Rule 265 of the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978, adopted by the Province of Punjab, which placed a blanket ban on political discussions by the prisoners during their meetings with their visitors.

