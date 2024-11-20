AGL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.67%)
AIRLINK 135.10 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (4.48%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.32%)
DFML 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.42%)
DGKC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FFBL 68.90 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.56%)
FFL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HUBC 110.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.2%)
KOSM 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.21%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
NBP 61.75 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.05%)
OGDC 198.24 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (1.42%)
PAEL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PPL 159.24 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (2.19%)
PRL 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
PTC 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.96%)
TOMCL 35.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.75%)
TPLP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
TRG 65.50 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (4.2%)
UNITY 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,308 Increased By 124.1 (1.22%)
BR30 31,802 Increased By 399.8 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,627 Increased By 769.9 (0.8%)
KSE30 29,907 Increased By 223.9 (0.75%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-11-20

Heavy Industries Taxila (Hit)

Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 08:13am

Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) is a Defence equipment manufacturing organization working under the ambit of the Ministry of Defence Production.

It was established in early seventies and has a vast Military Industrial Base. HIT’s industrial units are divided into Manufacturing Factories, Rebuild Factories, Engineering Support and Upgradation Facilities, and Research and Development Centre.

HIT specializes in the manufacture, rebuild and upgradation of a wide variety of military and security equipment including Main Battle Tanks, Tank Guns, Armoured Personnel Carriers and Armoured Security Vehicles. This equipment is being extensively used by the Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies. HIT takes pride in manufacturing Main Battle Tanks such as the Tank Haider, Tank Al-Khalid-1, and Tank Al-Khalid. These advanced tanks possesses exceptional mobility, effective protection, excellent power to weight ratio and efficient fire power support with HUNTER-KILLER capability.

Amid growing global security threats, HIT has extensively focused on development of related security products. The efficacy of HIT product has amply being demonstrated in the country’s war against terrorism. HIT has truly emerged as a symbol of quality and reliability in security related equipment. The manufactured security products include Armoured Security Vehicle Protector with B-7 level protection, Armoured Vehicle Mohafiz with B-6 level protection, Armoured Guard Post (Bunker) with B6 / B7 level protection, Bullet Proof Jackets / Vests with NIJ-III, and IIIA level protection. HIT is also engaged in bulletproofing of commercial and military vehicles including Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Hiace, Toyota Coasters, Toyota Cars and Land Rover Defender.

To address the country's urgent needs, HIT has leveraged its commercial potential for Agri-Mechanization. This includes, but is not limited to, Central Pivot Irrigation Systems (CPIS), Land Levelers, Multi crop seeding machines and advanced Agri-Drones etc.

The performance of HIT products is at par with its peers in the world market. The stringent quality control procedures enable us to attain the highest quality standards. HIT products have endured extensive use by a range of customers. Besides an excellent demonstrated performance, the products are offered at very competitive prices with assured after sales service and efficient logistics back up support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Heavy industries Taxila IDEAS 2024 12th edition of IDEAS 2024

Comments

200 characters

Heavy Industries Taxila (Hit)

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories