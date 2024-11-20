Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) is a Defence equipment manufacturing organization working under the ambit of the Ministry of Defence Production.

It was established in early seventies and has a vast Military Industrial Base. HIT’s industrial units are divided into Manufacturing Factories, Rebuild Factories, Engineering Support and Upgradation Facilities, and Research and Development Centre.

HIT specializes in the manufacture, rebuild and upgradation of a wide variety of military and security equipment including Main Battle Tanks, Tank Guns, Armoured Personnel Carriers and Armoured Security Vehicles. This equipment is being extensively used by the Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies. HIT takes pride in manufacturing Main Battle Tanks such as the Tank Haider, Tank Al-Khalid-1, and Tank Al-Khalid. These advanced tanks possesses exceptional mobility, effective protection, excellent power to weight ratio and efficient fire power support with HUNTER-KILLER capability.

Amid growing global security threats, HIT has extensively focused on development of related security products. The efficacy of HIT product has amply being demonstrated in the country’s war against terrorism. HIT has truly emerged as a symbol of quality and reliability in security related equipment. The manufactured security products include Armoured Security Vehicle Protector with B-7 level protection, Armoured Vehicle Mohafiz with B-6 level protection, Armoured Guard Post (Bunker) with B6 / B7 level protection, Bullet Proof Jackets / Vests with NIJ-III, and IIIA level protection. HIT is also engaged in bulletproofing of commercial and military vehicles including Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Hiace, Toyota Coasters, Toyota Cars and Land Rover Defender.

To address the country's urgent needs, HIT has leveraged its commercial potential for Agri-Mechanization. This includes, but is not limited to, Central Pivot Irrigation Systems (CPIS), Land Levelers, Multi crop seeding machines and advanced Agri-Drones etc.

The performance of HIT products is at par with its peers in the world market. The stringent quality control procedures enable us to attain the highest quality standards. HIT products have endured extensive use by a range of customers. Besides an excellent demonstrated performance, the products are offered at very competitive prices with assured after sales service and efficient logistics back up support.

