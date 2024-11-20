A brief overview Karachi shipyard & engineering works limited

A Symbol of Excellence in Shipbuilding! Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) is a Public Limited Company, established in 1956, currently operating under the administrative control of Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP), Government of Pakistan. The vision of KS&EW is to make Pakistan a leading ship building country of the region, in line with its true potential and ideal geographical location.

KS&EW is a dynamic and adaptive organization with enormous technical and professional capabilities. KS&EW is the sole shipyard of Pakistan, one of largest industrial engineering complexes of the country, situated at West Wharf, Karachi and spread over an area of 71 acres. In addition to ship building, KS&EW also has requisite infrastructure and facilities for Submarines Construction, Ship Repairs / Refurbishment, Ship Lift & Transfer System (SLTS) and Heavy General Engineering works.

Management of KS&EW is focused on delivering quality products and services with 100% customer satisfaction, ensuring compliance to all domestic and international standards. KS&EW is International Management System (IMS) certified from M/s Lloyds Register, UK i.e. ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 45001:2018. In addition to above, all shipbuilding projects are also certified by Classification Societies during various stages of construction (i.e. CCS, Lloyd Register, BV and Türk Loydu etc.), as per customer requirements.

KS&EW has so far built over 500 ships of various design, sizes and capacities for our esteemed domestic customers including Pakistan Navy, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim Authority, Gwadar Port Authority, Pakistan Customs, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Army and several international foreign customers like Saudi Arabia, Belgium, China, Iran and UAE.

Ship Building Division is capable to undertake construction of all types of commercial as well as naval platforms up to 26,000 DWT that includes marine crafts, large ocean-going vessels, container ships, oil tankers, ferries, bulk carrier, corvettes, frigates, fast attack crafts, fleet tankers, gun boat, tugs and pilot boats etc.

Recently completed a few projects for our valued customers including Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency. These are:

PNS MOAWIN (17,000 Tons Fleet Tanker).

PMSS KOLACHI (1,500 Tons Maritime Patrol Vessel).

PNS HAIBAT, PNS DEHSHAT & PNS HIMMAT (Fast Attack Craft Missile FAC(M)).

PMSS ZHOB (600 Tons Maritime Patrol Vessel).

01 x 48 Tons BP Tug.

03 x 16 Tons BP Tugs.

02 x 9 Tons BP Harbour Tugs/Mooring Boats.

Recent significant achievements of shipbuilding are:

KS&EW has delivered Pakistan Navy the 1st ever indigenously designed & constructed Fast Attack Craft (Missile), without any foreign collaboration. KoM has been procured by KS&EW, comprising of several locally developed components. Vessel is also equipped with state-of-the-art and indigenously developed Harbah Weapon Systems.

Launching of 02 x MILGEM Class Corvettes i.e. PNS TARIQ (DESIG) and PNS KHAIBAR (DESIG). These ships are fully equipped with modern weapons and sensors, capable of responding to maritime threats. Delivery of these ships is scheduled in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Keel laying of 1st indigenously designed Gun Boat by Platform Design Wing of Pakistan Navy has been completed, construction is in full swing and this boat will be delivered in 2025.

Contract for construction of 01 x Jinnah Class Frigate for Pakistan Navy has been awarded to KS&EW. This will be the first totally indigenous designed and constructed platform of this size. Presently our design team is engaged with M/s ASFAT for joint design effort. The construction time of this vessel is 52 months.

Contract for construction and delivery of 02 x Fast Response Boats for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency was awarded in Jan 2024. Construction has commenced and delivery of 1st and 2nd boat is planned after 8 and 11 months respectively from the start of Aluminum Cutting.

KS&EW has achieved another landmark of technical expertise with the massive infrastructural upgrade for the Submarine Construction facility in accordance with the service line and has been entrusted to undertake the construction of submarines for the Pakistan Navy. As a part of Pakistan's largest defense contract, Pakistan and China are simultaneously undertaking the construction of 08 Hangor Class AIP Submarines, 04 in China and 04 in Pakistan. KS&EW has successfully completed the Keel Laying of 02 x Submarines and production work is being undertaken as per schedule.

The Ship Repair division also has a comprehensive setup for the repairing, rebuilding and overhauling of naval and commercial vessels in compliance with high quality standards. These integrated services are provided through highly qualified and trained workforce. Facilities include 02 Drydocks, 02 Quay Walls and luffing cranes / lifting equipment along-with modern tools for the above and underwater repairs. KS&EW also undertakes steel renewal, major structural repairs, machinery–overhauls and repairs for our domestic customers i.e., Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim Authority and various international customers including China, Turkey, Singapore, Korea and UAE. To date, KS&EW has repaired over 5000 vessels including more than 250 foreign flag carriers as well.

In order to enhance ship repair and refurbishment capacity to cater the regional demands, a state-of-the-art Ship Lift & Transfer System (SLTS) has been commissioned at KS&EW by M/s Syncrolift (OEM), Norway. This system is fully operational and capable of lifting ships up to 7300 tons on 12 dedicated parking stations for under-water repairs.

The General Engineering Division is capable of undertaking marine structural fabrication projects (Dams/Barrage Gates), cranes and lifting equipment (Electric overhead, Luffing and Gantry cranes etc.), stadiums flood light towers (football / cricket / hockey) and wind turbine towers. Also machining works includes forged steel shafts, sugar rollers and hoisting mechanism for dams / barrages, rollers for sugar plants and foundry products from GE includes steel billets, sugar rollers and alloys casting.

One of the biggest milestone achievements of the General Engineering Division is the installation and commissioning of 06 River Barrage Gates at Sukkur Barrage for M/s Sindh Barrage Improvement Projects, Sindh Irrigation Dept. (Govt. of Sindh); with Project Consultant M/s ACE-NDC (JV) Australia; under the overall project management by World Bank.

Recently KS&EW installed 01 x River Barrage Gate on emergency basis in less than one month which included complete 50 tons gate new fabrication, dismantling of damaged gate from Bay 47 at Sukkur Barrage and installation and commissioning of new gate in less than one month. This proves the capability of KS&EW to respond during national emergencies.

Material testing laboratory of KS&EW was established in 1959, offering services of metallurgical analysis, mechanical, physical, chemical, welding tests, chemical composition, testing of metals, ferrous and non-ferrous, alloys, refractory and cement etc. All tests are carried out in accordance with BSS/ASTM standards and/or any other classification / standard to comply customer’s specific requirements.

Shipyard Training School (STS) was established in 1957 as an apprentice training school for Marine Engineers. STS is also contributing for the skill development programs. Currently, STS is offering various diplomas and vocational courses in electrical, mechanical and ship construction technologies.

STS has so far trained more than 25,000 young entrants and also offered internship programs like MTOs and MTSs for fresh graduates and associates.

STS is also certified / authorized by Saudi authority to conduct TAKAMOL - skill verification program by Saudi Government (trades includes welding, crane operator, building & industrial electrician, machinist, moulding/ casting & plumbing) and German’s authority TUV Rhineland’s program (Level 1: Metal fabrication).

KS&EW can offer customized training from basics to advance level to HR of marine organization/shipyard, as per requirements at STS and/ or at their yards. Furthermore, hands-on training may also be arranged on vessels under construction at KS&EW.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024