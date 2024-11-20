AGL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.67%)
AIRLINK 135.10 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (4.48%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.32%)
DFML 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.42%)
DGKC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FFBL 68.90 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.56%)
FFL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HUBC 110.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.2%)
KOSM 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.21%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
NBP 61.75 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.05%)
OGDC 198.24 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (1.42%)
PAEL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PPL 159.24 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (2.19%)
PRL 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
PTC 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.96%)
TOMCL 35.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.75%)
TPLP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
TRG 65.50 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (4.2%)
UNITY 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,308 Increased By 124.1 (1.22%)
BR30 31,803 Increased By 400.2 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,627 Increased By 769.9 (0.8%)
KSE30 29,907 Increased By 223.9 (0.75%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-20

SBP governor for supporting women entrepreneurs in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 07:54am

KARACHI: The Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmed, has emphasized the importance of supporting women entrepreneurs in Pakistan, noting that they currently make up less than 10 percent of total borrowers and hold only 26 percent of bank accounts.

The SBP hosted Women Entrepreneurship Day on November 19, 2024, in Karachi to reaffirm its commitment to enhancing women’s participation in the economic landscape. The event brought together various stakeholders, including international and local partner institutes, banks, civil society, and successful women entrepreneurs.

During his keynote address, Ahmed highlighted the critical role of women-owned businesses in driving innovation, economic growth, and community development. He acknowledged the structural and cultural challenges women entrepreneurs face, such as limited access to finance, markets, and mentorship. Despite these challenges, women in Pakistan have shown remarkable determination and success in various sectors, including agriculture, technology, and manufacturing, he added.

He appreciated the efforts of banks in disbursing about PKR 24 billion to over 20,000 women-led businesses from July 1 to November 10, 2024. The SBP conducted over 50 sessions through its Banking Services Corporation offices, reaching over 1500 women entrepreneurs to inform them about available financing opportunities.

He urged financial institutions to adopt innovative and inclusive approaches and emphasized the importance of partnerships with organizations such as UN Women and USAID.

The event concluded with awards presented to outstanding women entrepreneurs and banks for their contributions to advancing women’s economic participation. The governor expressed hope that these trailblazers would inspire future generations and that the SBP remains committed to fostering an inclusive financial ecosystem that empowers women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan SBP women entrepreneurs Governor SBP Jameel Ahmed Women Entrepreneurship Day

Comments

200 characters

SBP governor for supporting women entrepreneurs in Pakistan

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories