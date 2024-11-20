Ruda unfolds concept of eco-revitalisation of Ravi

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda), under the ambit of the Punjab government, unfolded the complete concept of eco-revitalisation of the River Ravi during the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to the Ruda on Tuesday, they had set up the Pakistan Pavilion at the conference; Ruda CEO Imran Ami along with the Punjab Secretary and Environment Protection Agency of Punjab addressed the delegates on the effects of climate change, especially the menace of smog, air quality and other environmental problems.

While talking to a foreign audience, the Ruda CEO said that the solution to all global environment-related issues is human resolve and appropriate technological interventions in the realm of sustainability and regenerative mechanisms. He pointed out that the Ruda has embraced the climate and environment-related initiatives in carbon offsets, climate financing, environment-based urbanism and walkable dwellings, which is leading to the transformation of the urban landscape of modern Lahore. Climate stock take is part of the design through which the Ruda is building its infrastructures,” he added.

