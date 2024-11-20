AGL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.42%)
AIRLINK 135.10 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (4.48%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
DFML 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 85.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
FCCL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFBL 68.71 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (3.28%)
FFL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
HUBC 110.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.01%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NBP 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.31%)
OGDC 197.66 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.12%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
PIBTL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
PPL 159.01 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.05%)
PRL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PTC 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
SEARL 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.09%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TREET 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 65.77 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.63%)
UNITY 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,308 Increased By 124.1 (1.22%)
BR30 31,803 Increased By 400.2 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,682 Increased By 825.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 29,922 Increased By 239 (0.81%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-20

Ruda unfolds concept of eco-revitalisation of Ravi

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2024 06:45am

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda), under the ambit of the Punjab government, unfolded the complete concept of eco-revitalisation of the River Ravi during the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to the Ruda on Tuesday, they had set up the Pakistan Pavilion at the conference; Ruda CEO Imran Ami along with the Punjab Secretary and Environment Protection Agency of Punjab addressed the delegates on the effects of climate change, especially the menace of smog, air quality and other environmental problems.

While talking to a foreign audience, the Ruda CEO said that the solution to all global environment-related issues is human resolve and appropriate technological interventions in the realm of sustainability and regenerative mechanisms. He pointed out that the Ruda has embraced the climate and environment-related initiatives in carbon offsets, climate financing, environment-based urbanism and walkable dwellings, which is leading to the transformation of the urban landscape of modern Lahore. Climate stock take is part of the design through which the Ruda is building its infrastructures,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

RUDA COP29 Imran Ami

Comments

200 characters

Ruda unfolds concept of eco-revitalisation of Ravi

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories