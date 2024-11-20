Subpar education standards: Centralised control has hampered progress, says Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal raised serious concern while referring to the Pakistan Education District Index Report that none of the 134 districts of the country surveyed meet the highest standards of educational quality.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the Model Assessment Framework, organised by the Inter-Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) on Tuesday, the minister stressed the importance of decentralizing authority to empower districts and foster innovation. “Centralized control has hampered progress; provinces must share best practices and create healthy competition to drive improvements,” he urged.

The minister highlighted the urgent need to modernise Pakistan’s education system in alignment with global standards. He outlined the government’s strategic vision to transform the country’s educational landscape.

Addressing the gathering, Iqbal stated, “Our generation transitioned from slate to technology, and future generations will witness even more profound changes. To meet these challenges, our priority is to prepare our youth with the skills required to compete in the global economy.”

Under the government’s Vision 2025 initiative, comprehensive reforms in curriculum and examination systems are being implemented to ensure a brighter future for the nation’s students. The minister stressed that teacher training is pivotal to achieving quality education, announcing plans to establish a state-of-the-art teacher training institute in Islamabad. “Without investing in teacher training, quality education will remain a distant dream,” he remarked.

Highlighting the need for reforms in the examination system, he called for a holistic overhaul of assessment methodologies to improve educational standards. He also announced the upcoming National Curriculum Summit, which will bring together top education experts to align the curriculum with contemporary global needs.

Expressing concern over widespread exam cheating, the minister emphasised its negative impact on educational integrity. “If Cambridge University can conduct transparent exams globally, why can’t we?” he questioned, calling for greater transparency and accountability in the examination process.

He also highlighted the Five Es Framework as a cornerstone of the government’s education reform strategy, aimed at ensuring equitable access, enhanced quality, efficient governance, and empowered communities. Iqbal stressed the importance of fostering self-assessment skills among students and encouraged educational boards to adopt a culture of self-accountability.

“The time for complacency is over. If we do not declare an educational emergency, we risk falling behind in the global race,” he cautioned.

The event reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming education through innovation, collaboration, and robust policy initiatives, reflecting its dedication to ensuring a prosperous future for Pakistan’s youth.

