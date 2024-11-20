AGL 40.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.02%)
AIRLINK 134.75 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (4.21%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
DCL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.43%)
DFML 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.88%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HUBC 110.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.96%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
MLCF 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
NBP 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.14%)
OGDC 198.74 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.67%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PPL 159.50 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.36%)
PRL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
SEARL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.34%)
TOMCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
TREET 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 66.10 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (5.15%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,299 Increased By 115.1 (1.13%)
BR30 31,773 Increased By 370.3 (1.18%)
KSE100 96,648 Increased By 791.6 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,922 Increased By 239.5 (0.81%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-20

Subpar education standards: Centralised control has hampered progress, says Ahsan

Naveed Butt Published 20 Nov, 2024 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal raised serious concern while referring to the Pakistan Education District Index Report that none of the 134 districts of the country surveyed meet the highest standards of educational quality.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the Model Assessment Framework, organised by the Inter-Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) on Tuesday, the minister stressed the importance of decentralizing authority to empower districts and foster innovation. “Centralized control has hampered progress; provinces must share best practices and create healthy competition to drive improvements,” he urged.

The minister highlighted the urgent need to modernise Pakistan’s education system in alignment with global standards. He outlined the government’s strategic vision to transform the country’s educational landscape.

Addressing the gathering, Iqbal stated, “Our generation transitioned from slate to technology, and future generations will witness even more profound changes. To meet these challenges, our priority is to prepare our youth with the skills required to compete in the global economy.”

Under the government’s Vision 2025 initiative, comprehensive reforms in curriculum and examination systems are being implemented to ensure a brighter future for the nation’s students. The minister stressed that teacher training is pivotal to achieving quality education, announcing plans to establish a state-of-the-art teacher training institute in Islamabad. “Without investing in teacher training, quality education will remain a distant dream,” he remarked.

Highlighting the need for reforms in the examination system, he called for a holistic overhaul of assessment methodologies to improve educational standards. He also announced the upcoming National Curriculum Summit, which will bring together top education experts to align the curriculum with contemporary global needs.

Expressing concern over widespread exam cheating, the minister emphasised its negative impact on educational integrity. “If Cambridge University can conduct transparent exams globally, why can’t we?” he questioned, calling for greater transparency and accountability in the examination process.

He also highlighted the Five Es Framework as a cornerstone of the government’s education reform strategy, aimed at ensuring equitable access, enhanced quality, efficient governance, and empowered communities. Iqbal stressed the importance of fostering self-assessment skills among students and encouraged educational boards to adopt a culture of self-accountability.

“The time for complacency is over. If we do not declare an educational emergency, we risk falling behind in the global race,” he cautioned.

The event reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming education through innovation, collaboration, and robust policy initiatives, reflecting its dedication to ensuring a prosperous future for Pakistan’s youth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ahsan iqbal IBCC Pakistan Education District Index Report

Comments

200 characters

Subpar education standards: Centralised control has hampered progress, says Ahsan

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

PM calls for shunning ‘politics of agitation’

Read more stories