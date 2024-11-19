Syrian envoy confers with NA speaker on aviation, PFG

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and the Ambassador of Syrian Republic in Pakistan, Dr Ramez Alraee, discussed bilateral relations and important regional and international issues.

Dr Alraee called on Speaker Sadiq at the Parliament House on Monday. Matters pertaining to bilateral relations and important regional and international issues were discussed in the meeting.

The National Assembly speaker said Pakistan and Syria enjoy historic and brotherly relations, both countries are tied in the bond of shared religion, fraternity, history and culture.

He said Pakistan would continue its unwavering cooperation and support to Syria in education, trade, tourism, especially religious tourism.

The speaker stressed the need for unity among the Muslim countries to cope with the challenges confronting Muslim Ummah.

He also said that the peace in the Middle East is linked with peace in Palestine.

He noted that Pakistan fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and desire durable peace in Syria.

The speaker emphasised the importance of Pak-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) and highlighted the role of PFG in the National Assembly as a significant platform for fostering mutual understanding and collaboration.

Speaker Sadiq lauded the commencement of commercial flight operations of Syrian Airlines between Damascus and Lahore. He was confident that flight operations of Syrian Airlines would promote people-to-people contact, trade and tourism between both brotherly nations. He also appreciated the hospitality extended by Syria to Pakistani Zaireen visiting Syria for Zyaraat of Shrines.

Ambassador Dr Alraee said that Syria values high its historic relations with Pakistan and Syrian government wants to further strengthening the existing ties through enhanced cooperation in diverse fields.

While apprising the NA speaker regarding the newly-started flight operation, he said this initiative would not only facilitate the Pakistani Zaireen andbusiness community but will also strengthen the socio-economic cooperation between both countries. He praised Pakistan’s efforts for promotion of peace in the region. He expressed his gratitude to the people and the Government of Pakistan for supporting Syria in the field of education and religious tourism.

Later on, the Ambassador of People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Brahim Romani, met with NA Speaker Sadiq at the Parliament House.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interests regarding enhanced cooperation in trade and energy sector and parliamentary diplomacy.

The NA speaker stated that Pakistan and Algeria have deep-rooted historical ties and Pakistan appreciates the unwavering support extended by Algeria to Pakistan on international forums.

He further emphasised the need to increase people-to-people contacts along with parliamentary cooperation through the Pak-Algeria Friendship Group and increase interactions among business communities of both brotherly nations as both countries can benefit through mutually-beneficial opportunities in the field of agriculture and trade.

While expressing Pakistan government’s desire to strengthen relations with Algeria in various fields, Speaker Sadiq highlighted the need to increase bilateral cooperation in the trade and other socio-economic sectors especially energy sector. While noting Pakistan’s commitment towards its “Look Africa” policy, he said that Algeria is an important country of North Africa and considers Algeria as an important partner of “Look Africa” policy.

The speaker deplored the severe human rights violations in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) and stressed upon the international community to play its due role to end the aggression in Palestine and IIOJK. He also urged the international community to play its role for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, and to take immediate measures to stop the Israeli aggression in Palestine.

He expressed good wishes for the speaker of the National People’s Assembly of Algeria, and extended him an invitation to visit Pakistan along with Algerian Parliamentary Delegation. The formal invitation letter will be sent soon.

Ambassador Romani thanked NA speaker for his kind remarks for Algeria, and said that Algeria attaches great importance to its brotherly relations with Pakistan. He said that his government wanted to further solidify the existing bilateral relations through enhanced parliamentary and economic cooperation.

