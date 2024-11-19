Punjab fog: EPA decides opening schools sans Lahore, Multan

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has decided to reopen educational institutes across most districts of the province after improvement in air quality index following recent rains and changes in weather conditions.

The EPA notification; however, stated that schools and colleges in Lahore and Multan Divisions will continue to operate online due to smog.

According to an official notification, all educational institutes outside Lahore and Multan Divisions will resume physical classes starting from November 19 (Tuesday).

The EPA; however, mandated strict precautionary measures to ensure public health and safety.

The notification has made mandatory for all educational institutions not to commence classes before 8:45 am while all students and staff are required to wear face masks inside campuses.

Outdoor sports and co-curricular activities remain prohibited until further notice.

Schools are directed to implement staggered class dismissal schedules to reduce traffic congestion.

Smog-affected Lahore and Multan Divisions will remain under restrictions to safeguard public health.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions in Rawalpindi division will also restart regular classes from today (Tuesday).

Schools and colleges in districts of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock shall be opened on Tuesday with physical presence of students/ staff.

The educational institutions of district Murree are already open with physical presence of students and staff, the notification mentioned.

