AGL 40.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.57%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.66%)
DCL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
DFML 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
FCCL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
FFBL 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
FFL 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 111.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUMNL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.22%)
MLCF 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
NBP 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.56%)
OGDC 194.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.21%)
PAEL 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
PPL 154.49 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.46%)
PRL 27.81 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.1%)
PTC 18.39 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.04%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.89%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
TOMCL 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.58%)
TREET 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
TRG 62.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
UNITY 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 75.5 (0.75%)
BR30 31,391 Increased By 203.7 (0.65%)
KSE100 95,804 Increased By 808.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 29,716 Increased By 234.5 (0.8%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-19

ICAP unveils groundbreaking ‘Education Scheme 2025’

Press Release Published November 19, 2024 Updated November 19, 2024 08:04am

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan held two Education Conventions in Karachi on Monday to officially unveil its Education Scheme 2025 to its learning partners and academia.

In the morning session, Registered Accounting Education Tutors (RAETs) and universities were invited. Learning partners of the Institute and the academia from the adjoining cities also attended the conventions.

The conventions served as an important platform for the Institute to present its forward-looking Education Scheme 2025, which aims to elevate the professional standards and competencies of aspiring Chartered Accountants in Pakistan. The scheme is designed to ensure that ICAP’s educational offerings remain aligned with the evolving needs of the global accounting profession.

Muhammad Maqbool, Council Member and Chairman of ICAP’s Education and Training Committee, addressed the audience, emphasizing the significance of the Education Scheme 2025.

Farrukh Rehman, then President of ICAP, reinforced the significance of the Education Scheme 2025, stating, “The new scheme reflects our determination to continue developing professionals who can lead in a dynamic, technology-centric world. It is an essential step in ensuring that our Chartered Accountants continue to meet the highest international standards.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ICAP Education Scheme 2025 RAETs

Comments

200 characters

ICAP unveils groundbreaking ‘Education Scheme 2025’

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Stock rally continues, KSE-100 hits record high amid improved economic indicators

Section 144 imposed in Karachi as IDEAS 2024 kicks off today

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Read more stories