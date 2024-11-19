ICAP unveils groundbreaking ‘Education Scheme 2025’

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan held two Education Conventions in Karachi on Monday to officially unveil its Education Scheme 2025 to its learning partners and academia.

In the morning session, Registered Accounting Education Tutors (RAETs) and universities were invited. Learning partners of the Institute and the academia from the adjoining cities also attended the conventions.

The conventions served as an important platform for the Institute to present its forward-looking Education Scheme 2025, which aims to elevate the professional standards and competencies of aspiring Chartered Accountants in Pakistan. The scheme is designed to ensure that ICAP’s educational offerings remain aligned with the evolving needs of the global accounting profession.

Muhammad Maqbool, Council Member and Chairman of ICAP’s Education and Training Committee, addressed the audience, emphasizing the significance of the Education Scheme 2025.

Farrukh Rehman, then President of ICAP, reinforced the significance of the Education Scheme 2025, stating, “The new scheme reflects our determination to continue developing professionals who can lead in a dynamic, technology-centric world. It is an essential step in ensuring that our Chartered Accountants continue to meet the highest international standards.”

