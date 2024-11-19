Minister Mukesh administered oath

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori on Monday administered the oath to Mukesh Kumar Chawla as a provincial minister in the presence of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The ceremony, held at the Governor’s House, was attended by provincial ministers, elected representatives, and family members of Mukesh Kumar Chawla, according to the official spokesperson.

Sindh CM congratulated Mukesh Kumar Chawla on taking the oath of office and wished him success in his responsibilities.

