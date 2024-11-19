AGL 40.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-19

Minister Mukesh administered oath

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2024 08:21am

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori on Monday administered the oath to Mukesh Kumar Chawla as a provincial minister in the presence of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The ceremony, held at the Governor’s House, was attended by provincial ministers, elected representatives, and family members of Mukesh Kumar Chawla, according to the official spokesperson.

Sindh CM congratulated Mukesh Kumar Chawla on taking the oath of office and wished him success in his responsibilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Governor Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla Kamran tessori administered oath

