Adieu Khaled Ahmed!

My friend, Editor, journalist of 40 years standing, Khaled Ahmed passed away on Sunday night, November 17, 2024. He had been ill with an array of old age afflictions for some time. Born 1943 in Jalandhar, East Punjab (now in India), Khaled belonged to the Niazi clan that migrated to Lahore after Partition and settled in Zaman Park, adjacent to Aitchison College.

Some other notable names from the clan are Majid Khan (once my classfellow in Saint Anthony’s High School) and Imran Khan (once my friend, who now no longer wishes to speak to me because he cannot take criticism). The Zaman Park Niazis produced over the years a host of cricketers and prominent individuals from a diverse menu of the professions.

My acquaintance with Khaled Ahmed began when I joined Government College, Lahore in 1964. Khaled and I were part of the cast of Government College’s centenary year play, Arsenic and Old Lace, directed and acted in by no less than my friend the late Shoaib Hashmi. I left for London in 1965 for further studies and did not return till 1971.

In this period, I had lost touch with Khaled. It was only when I returned to live in Lahore in 1979 that my re-acquaintance with Khaled was fated to take place.

In 1990, I was, as the saying goes, ‘between jobs’ (i.e. unemployed). One night at a dinner, my wife Ghazala Rahman appealed to our mutual friend Nusrat Jamil to do something about my ‘wasting away’.

Nuscie, as we all affectionately call her, was then Managing Editor of Frontier Post, and Khaled Ahmed, having done lengthy stints at Pakistan Times and The Nation, was the Editor. Nuscie, in an effort to respond to the call for help for me, asked me: “What do you think of journalism?” I replied: “I have a healthy contempt for the profession.” “No, no, no, no,” Nuscie protested, “please take a minute to reconsider your answer.”

After a minute’s thought, I said: “I still have a healthy contempt for the profession!” Nuscie was not discouraged. She argued that Frontier Post was a young paper with a young cast of journalists who were doing exciting things and I should pay a visit and see for myself. Despite my scepticism about journalism per se, I visited Frontier Post and liked what I saw. There was a buzz of new, creative thinking in the air in the Frontier Post office. The next day, I joined.

Presenting myself before the Editor, Khaled Ahmed, I was interrogated whether I wanted to do journalism, and if so, was I prepared to learn. I replied yes, that seems like a good idea. In that case, Khaled said, you have to start at the bottom.

Such was my ignorance about journalism then that I had no idea what that meant, but out of respect for Khaled I said he knew best and I would be guided by his wisdom. That means sub-editor in the newsroom, Khaled said. The Senior News Editor, the late Jeff Plair, was summoned to Khaled’s office and after introducing me, told to take me on as a sub-editor.

To my utter astonishment, Jeff Plair, whom I had never laid eyes on before in my life, turned to Khaled and said: “Khaled sahib, what are you saying? He is Editor material and you want me to take him as a sub-editor!?” You could have knocked me over with a feather, considering I did not know Jeff Plair from Adam, but he seemed to know who I was. Khaled said never mind, just take him.

To cut a long story short, I mastered sub-editing within three days with the help of my colleagues in the newsroom, days later was promoted to one of the two News Editors under the Chief News Editor, Jeff Plair. Within three months, Jeff Plair had a heart attack at work and died. I was promoted to take his place.

The rest, as they say, is history. In my stint as Chief News Editor for about a year, I learnt from Khaled Ahmed the principles of good journalism, but in a very gentle, non-interfering way. My early blunders were defended by him as part of my learning curve, and he never faltered in his attitude of confidence in my abilities. That was the generous nature of my very learned, erudite friend, the Editor who launched me on my journalistic career of 34 years and counting.

Khaled was always a voracious reader. His home was cluttered with piles of books, read or to be read. His editorials and other writings showed without a shadow of a doubt the depth of his knowledge. We were destined to meet once again later (in 2009) when I took over the Editorship of Daily Times.

It was awkward being the Editor to my former Editor and teacher, Khaled Ahmed. We were both awkward in this unprecedented about face. This situation did not last long as Khaled eventually left Daily Times. He became Consulting Editor to the Pakistani edition of Newsweek.

I do not think Khaled Ahmed’s erudition and knowledge have received deserved recognition. But that is an occupational hazard in journalism in Pakistan, not to mention just about everything else. Regardless of the fickleness of our quick to forget the great minds of our society and their contribution, Khaled Ahmed’s body of work will continue to inspire those who hold the principles of objective, critical, knowledgeable journalism in high regard. Perhaps that is the best tribute to my friend and mentor. Adieu, Khaled Ahmed, RIP.

