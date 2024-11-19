Clearing the air: A plan to combat smog in Punjab

The smog that engulfs Punjab every winter has grown from an environmental issue into a full-scale crisis, suffocating millions and jeopardizing public health and livelihoods. Lahore, in particular, has become synonymous with hazardous air quality, with PM 2.5 levels frequently exceeding 136 µg/m³, a staggering 27 times higher than the World Health Organization’s safe limit. While it’s convenient to point fingers at neighbouring countries for cross-border pollution, the harsh truth is that we, as a nation, have consistently ignored our environmental responsibilities. Smog is not an isolated problem—it is a symptom of systemic failures, flawed policies, and misguided priorities.

For decades, urban development in Punjab has prioritised cars over people. Roads have been built for vehicles, not for cyclists or pedestrians, and public transportation has remained woefully underfunded. Between 2010 and 2020, the number of vehicles in Lahore doubled, and yet, the city operates with only one metro line and train covering a fraction of ever-ballooning urban mass. This lack of planning has turned cities into pollution traps, with traffic emissions contributing heavily to toxic air. Compounding this is the unchecked expansion of industries into urban areas, spewing pollutants directly into residential neighbourhoods. The agricultural sector has also played its part, with stubble burning continuing unabated due to the lack of viable alternatives for farmers.

Our neglect of environmental education has only worsened the problem. Generations have grown up without learning how to protect the environment or why it matters. Schools have failed to teach the basics of sustainability, leaving citizens ill-equipped to make eco-conscious choices. This apathy is evident in the alarming levels of household and garden waste burning that contribute significantly to winter smog. Even in the federal capital, many instances were reported when the CDA staff was involved in the burning of garden waste instead of proper disposal.

Temporary measures like green lockdowns and school closures, implemented during peak smog seasons, have proven ineffective and disruptive. They fail to address the root causes of pollution and instead shift the burden onto citizens. Meanwhile, the Punjab government’s Smog Action Plan, launched in 2017, remains poorly enforced, and key measures such as vehicle emission testing and industrial regulations exist only on paper.

However, smog is not an insurmountable challenge. Cities like London and Beijing have shown that with the right policies and sustained effort, air quality can be improved significantly. London’s introduction of Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) and congestion charges has led to a 44% reduction in roadside NO2 levels. Similarly, Beijing’s relocation of over 1,200 factories away from urban centres, coupled with investments in renewable energy, reduced particulate matter concentrations by 35% in just five years. These success stories offer valuable lessons for Punjab, which must act swiftly and decisively.

As a short-term measure, we must immediately restrict the use of private cars for office commutes in cities like Islamabad, where most government employees live within cycling distance of their workplaces. Cycling and walking should be encouraged, and the government must invest in safe, dedicated lanes for non-motorized transport. At the same time, public transportation systems in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, and other urban centres must be expanded on a war footing. A significant portion of the provincial development budget should be allocated to build bus rapid transit systems and metro networks.

Relocating polluting industries away from cities is another urgent priority. Governments should provide incentives such as subsidized land and tax breaks to facilitate this transition. Farmers, too, need support to adopt sustainable practices. The government should subsidize machinery like happy seeders to eliminate the need for stubble burning, allocating resources specifically for this purpose.

In the longer term, Punjab must rethink its entire development model. Urban planning should prioritize green spaces, mixed-use zoning, and people-friendly designs over car-centric infrastructure. Investments in renewable energy are also crucial; by 2030, at least 40% of Punjab’s energy needs should be met through solar and wind power. The federal government must take immediate action to implement the much delayed Brownfield Refinery Policy, which will result in availability of better fuel quality. Additionally, environmental education must be made a core part of school curricula, fostering a new generation that values sustainability and takes climate action seriously.

These measures, while ambitious, are not beyond reach. International donors and climate funds can be tapped to finance large-scale projects. Public awareness campaigns can help build support for clean air initiatives. Most importantly, strong political will and strict accountability are essential to ensure policies are not just announced but effectively implemented.

The smog crisis is not merely an environmental issue; it is a public health emergency that demands immediate and comprehensive action. Thousands of lives are lost each year due to air pollution-related illnesses, and the economic costs of inaction—ranging from healthcare expenses to reduced agricultural yields—are staggering. The path forward requires bold, visionary leadership and a collective commitment to change. Punjab and indeed Pakistan must act now, not just to clear its air but to secure the health and well-being of future generations.

